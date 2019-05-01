Team Wiseman Southern Counties champion Markus Hardwick tipped for national glory

Have your say

Team Wiseman talent Markus Hardwick has been backed to become English Schoolboys champion.

The 13-year-old fighter is set for a national pre quarter-final bout after beating Jaidan Wyatt to become Southern Counties champion.

Coach Daron Wiseman has seen him develop at an incredible rate since joining his gym three years ago.

And insisted Markus should now be looking to become the best in England at his age over the coming weeks.

The under-43kg prospect has overcome bullies and is excelling in his early days as a boxer.

Now Wiseman hopes Markus can continue his hurtling progress by claiming the ABA Schoolboy Championships crown.

‘It’s a great story and hopefully he can go on to become number one in England,’ Wiseman said.

‘I really think he can do it.

‘If he goes on to win the national title then he’s got a chance to go for the Three Nations, where he’d be boxing for England.

‘His determination and what he’s been through, it’s propelled him forward.

‘Our aim for him now is to win the national title and fight in the Three Nations this year.

‘There are four tough fights yet, but it can happen.

‘Markus has just beaten a good kid so it can definitely happen.

‘Markus steps into the ring and converts into someone completely different to what he’s like outside of the ring.

‘He’s such an easy lad to train.’

But Team Wiseman came up short in their bid to have two current Southern Counties champions.

Jack Carter missed out on the chance to progress to the national rounds of the Schoolboy Championships.

The 13-year-old was beaten by Sporting Ring’s John Smith in his Southern Counties final contest in Southampton.

But coach Wiseman praised the under-48kg boxer for his efforts after making it to the county final.

‘The decision went in their favour after all three rounds,’ Wiseman added.

‘But it was a war of a bout.

‘It was an absolute battle with the whole hall standing up and acknowledging the efforts of both boxers.

‘Neither Jack or his opponent stopped punching, they didn’t step back, they just stood in the centre - it was amazing.

‘Everyone was clapping both fighters at the end.’