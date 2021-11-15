Teenage Bradley Jewer provides Portsmouth bright spot on otherwise forgettable London 3 South West Old Emanuel trip

Greg Hoolihan grabbed a try in Portsmouth's defeat at Old Emanuel. Picture: Keith Woodland

But there was still one bright spot to take away for head coach Gareth Richards - the debut performance of young gun Brewer.

Richards said: ‘I thought we did really well to get ourselves back into the game. We had a 19-year-old first-team debutant, Bradley Jewer, almost single handedly get us back in the game with one outstanding line break which we managed to score from. Then he put in a really intelligent kick into the back field that he chased down himself and he scored from that.

‘We had a shortage of back three players so he came with us Saturday, came off the bench and had a really strong individual, so that was a really pleasing aspect of Saturday.’

Richards added: ‘lll-discipline, really, ultimately cost us. We gave away a number of penalties that allowed Old Emanuel to come up the field and put pressure on us just when I thought we had all the momentum.