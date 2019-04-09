Have your say

THE Masters is set to take place at the Augusta National Golf Club this week.

One of the most famous golfing tournaments in the world, it will see the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and defending champion Patrick Reed compete for the green jacket.

Tommy Fleetwood works on his bunker shot for the Masters golf tournament at the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Monday, April 8, 2019. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Masters will once again take place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, starting on Thursday, April 11.

As one of the most prestigious sporting events in the calendar, it can be extremely tricky to get tickets for the competition.

But if you aren’t fortunate enough to be jetting off to Georgia, you can still follow The Masters live on TV.

READ MORE: Portsmouth seek to move iconic Fratton Park floodlights ahead of stadium development

Paul Casey, of England, watches his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Picture: (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Here’s what you need to know:

Is The Masters on TV?

Yes, The Masters will once again be televised around the world – including in the UK as well as in the USA.

What channel will it be shown on and will BBC have coverage?

In the United Kingdom The Masters will be shown on Sky Sports as well as BBC Two.

BBC only have full coverage of the final two days of The Masters on Saturday and Sunday, with highlights of the early rounds on Thursday and Friday.

All four days will be shown on Sky Sports Golf/ Golf HD as well as Sky Sports Main Event / Main Event HD.

In the United States it will be shown on CBS, which has covered The Masters since 1956, and on ESPN.

READ MORE: Wetherspoons ‘game’ invented by Fareham man sees bold customers getting a free lunch from strangers

For golf fans in Ireland, the early rounds will be broadcast on Eir Sport and the weekend coverage will be on RTE.

When does coverage start?

On Thursday, Sky Sports Golf and Main Event will start coverage of Day One at 8pm GMT.

BBC Two will show highlights of Day One at 7pm on Friday, April 12.

On Friday, coverage will start at 7pm on Sky Sports Golf, while Main Event will start broadcasting from 10pm.

On Saturday, BBC Two will start live coverage at 7.30pm GMT, while Sky Sports Golf’s coverage will start at 7pm.

But coverage will start earlier on the final day, Sunday, April 14, will BBC Two broadcasting live from 6.30pm GMT and Sky Sports Golf’s coverage starting at 6pm, with Main Event covering it from 7pm.