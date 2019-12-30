The summer months that provided memorable moments - here's a look at part two of the sporting year in 2019

Part two of our look back over the sporting year of 2019 takes us into the summer months.

Why not take a look at the memorable moments we’ve picked out from May until August for our sporting teams and individuals.

Martin Stockley completed the Fareham parkrun on the morning of his wedding in May before getting married later in the day. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-005)

May 2: Martin Stockley started his wedding day in style by taking part in the Fareham parkrun before getting married. He finished second in 17:32.



May 6: Hampshire thumped Somerset by seven wickets at Taunton to top the Royal London one-day cup south group and secure a home semi-final.



May 6: Mike Carter was on the lookout for a new club after work commitments ruled him out of staying at the Hawks, issuing a come-and-get-me plea on social media.



May 7: Baffins Milton Rovers lifted the Wessex League Cup with a 1-0 final win over Portland United.



May 10: Owen Jenkins became a Cuestars record-breaker. At 10, the Havant talent became the youngest under-21 bronze rankings winner in the 10-year history of the junior regional snooker series.



May 11: Havant became the most successful hockey club in the history of the Hampshire Cup when they won all three of their matches on finals day at Haslemere. The club’s under-18 boys defeated Bournemouth 3-2. Then, in the main event, Havant men’s first team beat Fareham 3-2 – completing a hat-trick of wins over their local rivals over the course of the season.



May 11: Former Hawks defender Lee Molyneaux, 36, was appointed Craig McAllister’s replacement as Gosport Borough manager.



May 13: Hampshire moved a step closer to defending their Royal London one-day cup crown by reaching the Lord’s final after beating Lancashire in a semi-final tie.



May 18: Former Pompey midfielder Wes Fogden signed a new Hawks contract.



May 20: The Hawks continued their summer rebuild by bringing in Roarie Deacon from Paul Doswell’s former club Sutton. The ex-Pompey triallist joined Dean Beckwith, Jonah Ayunga and Ross Worner in following Doswell to the Hawks from Sutton.



May 21: Mike Carter became the latest former Hawks player to join Lee Molyneaux’s Gosport Borough revolution



May 22: Joe Briggs grabbed a hat-trick as Moneyfields hammered Paulsgrove 7-1 to lift the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Fratton Park. Paulsgrove were only playing after Hawks had withdrawn, citing a lack of players.



May 23: City of Portsmouth shot put star Serena Vincent won the ISF World Schools Championship under-18 title in Croatia, with a final round throw of 16m 79cm.

May 24: Portsmouth potter Samuel Laxton lifted the Cuestars under-21 silver tour championship - a year after winning the bronze title.



May 27: Hampshire failed to retain the Royal London one-day cup, losing to Somerset by six wickets in the Lord’s final. Hampshire pair James Vince and Liam Dawson were prevented from playing due to England World Cup commitments.



May 27: Former Leeds midfielder Simon Walton became Paul Doswell’s seventh summer signing at Westleigh Park.



May 29: Shaun Gale admitted leaving the Hawks was ‘one of the hardest things’ he has had to do. Lee Bradbury’s long term assistant manager and a former Hawks boss ended his 19-year association with the club.



June 1: Four players from Havant Hockey Club tasted national glory. Goalkeeper Louis Elston, defender Tom Stevens and forwards Matt Cooper and Freddie Hares starred in Godalming College’s triumph at the AOC National Championships.



June 3: James Baker powered to victory in race two of the Lakeside 5k Series. The Chichester athlete clocked 16:07 for his 30th victory in a Lakeside 5k Series event.



June 5: A battling display from the Wightlink Warriors was not enough to stop Kent Kings being crowned National Trophy speedway champions. Needing victory by seven points or more, the Isle of Wight lost 54-35 in the final.



June 7: Serena Vincent won the South of England under-20 shot put title at Bedford. She triumphed with 14.70m – a new outdoor personal best with the 4k shot.



June 11: Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills collected silver at the World Cup Series final following an epic battle with French rivals Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz. Mills, 31, the reigning Olympic champion, and Hayling Islander McIntyre, 25, led the women’s 470 fleet for the entirety of the week-long regatta in Marseille - the sailing venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



June 21: Rhys Pearce, 13, from Leigh Park, was crowned the Junior Pool League champion at Waterlooville Sports Bar.



June 24: Lee Molyneaux continued his Gosport Borough squad rebuild with the signing of striker Matt Paterson.



June 26: Havant stalwart Stephen Downham was named chairman of the Hampshire Hockey Association.



June 28: Mark Lloyd landed his third national snooker title, winning the English under-21 Championship in Sheffield. The 19-year-old from Gosport then pocketed £400 in prize money for winning the latest Pro-Am at Waterlooville Sports Bar.



July 2: Paul Doswell moved to bring ex-Pompey defender Sam Magri to Westleigh Park as he continued to overhaul the Hawks squad.



July 3: Mateusz Bereznicki signed off from youth boxing with a statement of intent at the Haringey Box Cup. The Gosport Boxing Club ace - a 6ft 7 in powerhouse - toppled Liverpool’s England international Reece Sloan with a unanimous victory in London to supplement the three national titles he’d previously collected.



July 5: Portsmouth were hit with disciplinary action by the Southern Cricket League after being found guilty of unacceptable behaviour in their defeat at Sparsholt in June. Opener Ben Duggan was handed a one-match ban, all-rounder Fraser Hay a one-match ban, which was suspended, and captain Jack Marston also received a formal warning.



July 8: Paul Doswell celebrated his first game as Hawks boss with a victory - a 2-0 pre-season success at Wessex Leaguers Alresford Town. Jonah Ayunga, who joined the Hawks permanently after turning out for the club on loan last season, fired a double either side of half-time.



July 10: Jonah Ayunga struck two more as the Hawks continued their pre-season with a 3-1 win at Bognor.



July 11: Former Pompey defender Dave Birmingham brought the curtain down on his boxing career with a points victory over Jamie Speight at South Parade Pier. The super featherweight finished with nine wins from his 13 bouts.



July 12: Jamie Wilson, 15, won the under-21 Stars of the Future snooker tournament at Dunstable.



July 13: Kye Stevens celebrated bowing out of his amateur career with another TKO win. The Havant welterweight’s final fight in the unpaid ranks ended with a barnstorming success over Krystian Kurzydlak at Almighty Fighting Championship 13.



July 17: Elliott Hoye felt his first professional loss would improve him in the long run. The flyweight, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, was beaten by Liam Gittins at Almighty Championship 13.



July 17: Former Portsmouth and Havant player Vickii Cornborough helped England to second place in the 2019 Women’s Super Series, losing to New Zealand in the final.



July 24: Rory Williams rejoined Gosport Borough, three years after leaving to join Hawks. He celebrated his comeback with an assist in Borough’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Fareham Town.



July 26: Michael McKinson was dreaming of a Fratton Park world title fight after his latest victory. The Problem maintained his unbeaten record as he collected the WBO European title with a unanimous points win over Russian Evgeny Pavko.



July 29: Hampshire clinched an improbable four-wicket victory at Somerset in the Vitality Blast. Liam Dawson struck an unbeaten 47 to steer them to a maiden south group success with three balls to spare at Taunton.



July 30: Kevin Hickman stunned the professionals and top amateurs by winning the PGA in Hampshire Open. The 46-year-old made home advantage count at Hayling Island Golf Club with a five-under par total of 137 for a three-shot victory.

July 31: Stradivarius made history by becoming the first horse to win three successive renewals of the Goodwood Cup.



August 12: Portsmouth & Southsea turned up the heat in the Southern Cricket League division three relegation battle by chalking up their third successive win. Captain Jack Davies struck 100 and all-rounder Matt Benfield notched 77 to lay the foundations for their latest victory against leaders Bashley II - putting on an opening partnership of 181 in 32 overs. Benfield had undergone eye surgery the previous day.



August 12: Gosport Borough hinted they were ready to lift themselves out of the doldrums following an emphatic opening-day 3-0 win against expected title challengers Taunton Town.



August 14: Hampshire’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Vitality Blast south group took a huge hit when they lost by seven wickets to Gloucestershire at Bristol.



August 15: The Hawks secured a first home win of the season with a dazzling 6-0 National League South victory against previously unbeaten Dorking Wanderers at Westleigh Park.



August 19: Lily West swapped her ballet shoes for rugby boots – and proved a big hit with the Gosport Goddesses touch team in the process. The 14-year-old was presented with the most improved-player award for 2018-19 at the club’s awards evening.



August 19: Havant CC looked set to record their worst season for many years after losing by six wickets to Burridge at Havant Park. Their latest defeat – their eighth of the season – sent them tumbling to second from bottom of the Southern League Premier Division table. The 14-times SPL champions eventually finished third bottom.



August 23: Havant potter Jamie Wilson caused a stir when he captained England’s under-16 snooker B team to a shock victory at the Snooker Home Internationals in Leeds. The 15-year-old revealed morale was fuelled after each victory by celebratory milkshakes at a nearby branch of Deli Chez.



August 26: Hampshire and Essex tied for a second year in a row as Adam Zampa ran half-century maker Sam Northeast out on the last ball of a thrilling Vitality Blast match. Hampshire had required 42 from 18 balls. Northeast had scored 73 from 56 balls.



August 28: Hayling Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre is on top of the world. Alongside reigning Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills, the pair were crowned 470 class world champions after a tense finale at the Tokyo Games’ 2020 sailing venue.



August 30: Artillery Arms came from behind to win the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League Ron Neale Shield, beating George & Dragon 5-4 in the final.



August 31: Gosport Dolphins swimmer Thomas Spencer, 13, won the 50m backstroke at the National Championships.



August 31: Hampshire missed out on qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Vitality T20 Blast. Had they won at rock-bottom Glamorgan, they would have qualified from the south group as the fourth placed team by virtue of a better run rate than Essex. As it was, though, they conspired to hand their hosts a first win of the summer - and Essex won the tournament.

Hayling Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre (left) and 470 partner Hannah Mills world champions after a tense finale at the Tokyo Games 2020 sailing venue in August