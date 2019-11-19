Third time lucky for Colin White as he claims victory at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Have your say

It was third time lucky for Colin White as he stormed to glory in the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Making his third appearance in this particular run, the Hastings Runners Club member was first to finish in a time of 18:44.

Nikki Moxham claimed second spot in the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-16)

But despite White claiming a race victory for the first time at this course, it was not his best time recorded at Lee-on-the-Solent.

That arrived back in 2017 when he crossed the finish line in 18:21.

However, that was only enough to see him come home in sixth position on that particular occasion.

Nikki Moxham equalled her best-ever finish in a Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Runners get going in the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-23)

Taking on the course for the 121st time, the Gosport Road Runners member second overall and first female across the line eight seconds after winner White.

Moxham was also runner-up at the same venue back in June 2018.

The top three was then completed with Bracken Dawson coming home in a time of 19:36.

A finishing position he is sure to be pleased with given it was his first Lee-on-the-Solent appearance.

Bracken Dawson finished third in the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-15)

Alasdair Cochrane, who finished in sixth, was the only runner to record a personal best time in the top six (20:12).

n Ollie Thorogood needed no time to get used to unfamiliar surroundings as he stormed to victory in the Fareham parkrun.

Making his first appearance in the race, the South West Road Runner broke the tape in a time of 17:02.

Coming home in second was Thomas Wallace.

Conditions were chilly at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-19)

His time of 17:51 was a personal best for him in his sixth time at the Fareham parkrun.

Tone Zone Runners’ Callum Aldous made up the top three, finishing in a time of 18:41.

n Youth led the way in the latest Whiteley parkrun.

The top two finishers both came from the 11-14 age group category.

Young gun Josh Horner was first to cross the line, recording a personal best time of 18:03 in the process.

Also coming from the 11-14 age group category, Harry Roebuck of Southampton Athletics Club posted a Whiteley parkrun PB time of 18:14 as he came home in second.

Race action. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161119-06)

The more experienced Mitchell Wade, coming from the 35-39 age group section, came home in third place (19:22).