Third time lucky for Eckersley in Gosport Half Marathon

It was third time lucky for Daniel Eckersley in the 34th Gosport Half Marathon.

The Kingston AC athlete was runner-up in the 2018 event, finishing in 1.11.01 - a fair way behind course record breaker Tom Merson (1.07.33).

Gosport Half Marathon women's winner Louise Damon

He had also finished second in 2017 to Chichester’s James Baker.

But it was Eckersley’s turn to triumph when he won this year’s race - the fourth event in the 2019/20 Hampshire Road Race League calendar - in a time of 1.09.41.

He was 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Elliot Robinson, with Southampton AC’s Mac Costley third in 1.10.14.

Former international Louise Damen shattered the women’s course record.

Gosport Half Marathon start

The 37-year-old - who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - clocked 1.16.52 to beat Jen Granger (1.18.34) by almost two minutes.

The previous women’s record was 1.18.23 set by Southampton AC runner Bryher Bowness in 2017.

The highest finisher among our local running clubs was Stubbington Green’s Lewis Banner, who was 22nd in 1.16.39.

Denmead Striders’ Julian Manning was 35th in 1.18.22 and Victory AC’s Paul Mitchinson 36th in 1.18.31, in a total field of almost 1,700 runners.

Gosport Half Marathon 2019

Leading Portsmouth Joggers

Men: Ian Hayward (90th) 1.23.23, William Taylor (108th) 1.24.22, Ben Stait (198th) 1.29.56, David Brawn (222nd) 1.30.44, Tony Conway (299th) 1.33.50, Steven Wooldridge (304th) 1.34.07, Mark Grandy (339th) 1.35.22).

Women: Nicola Thomas (468th) 1.40.42, Jess Bateman (918th) 1.56.48, Georgie Stait (963rd) 1.57.48, Eileen McDowell (1,327th) 2.15.02, Alexandra Binyon (1,526th) 2.29.39.

City of Portsmouth

Gosport Half Marathon 2019

Men: Ryan Whatling (58th) 1.20.38, Godfrey Rhimes (320th) 1.34.47.

Women: Emma Jolley (78th) 1.21.42.

Portsmouth Triathletes

Men: Jon Dawson (1,286th) 2.12.32.

Victory AC

Men: Paiul Mitchinson (36th) 1.18.31, David Lown (289th) 1.33.24, Simon Delves (363rd) 1.36.42, Andrew Flynn (379th) 1.37.13, Dave Williams (380th) 1.37.15.

Paul Mitchison (left) of Victory AC and Dan Bailey of Baffins Fitclub

Woman: Christine Riddington (483rd) 1.41.05, Jo Gilholm (681st) 1.48.27, Lucy Smith (767th) 1.51.55.

Fareham Crusaders

Men: Emlyn Hughes (46th) 1.19.10, Luke Adderley (60th) 1.20.41, Pete Abrahams (73rd) 1.21.29, David Fleet (143rd) 1.26.58, Brian Wright (145th), 1.27.00.

Women: Kerry Riches (333rd) 1.35.14, Karen Willsher (397th) 1.37.55, Mel Seddon (538th) 1.43.28, Rebecca Dimblebee (870th) 1.55.24.

Stubbington Green

Men: Lewis Banner (22nd) 1.16.39, Rob Arkell (44th) 1.19.00, Jonathan Warner (51st) 1.19.59, Russ Coleman (55th) 1.20.20, Phil Morgan (85th) 1.22.46.

Women: Hollie Smith (275th) 1.32.58, Nikki Roebuck (327th) 1.35.05, Amie Morgan (404th) 1.38.11, Katy Bradley (435th) 1.39.20.

Denmead

Men: Julian Manning (35th) 1.18.22, Neil Willimas (47th) 1.19.31, George Sutherland (88th) 1.22.57, Rob Wilson (93rd) 1.23.30, Gary Armstrong (157th) 1.27.31.

Women: Kirsty Aked (257th) 1.32.22, Hannah Curtis (340th) 1.35.24, Tillie Johnston (409th) 1.38.32.

Baffins Fitclub

Men: Steve Carlyle (662nd) 1.47.54.

The fifth round of the Hampshire Road Race League is the Victory 5 on December 1.