Thomas and Owen set for final day showdown

Thomas Sharp and Owen Jenkins are set for a final day showdown in the battle for the Wednesday Junior Snooker League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Sharp took the honours in the top group in the penultimate session and leads Jenkins, who has won four more frames, by one point.

Neither player has claimed the Division 1 title before.

Ryan Kneller has taken a one-point lead over Ryan Wilson at the top of Division 2.

Vince Inman could secure the Division 3 title.

Two days earlier, Jenkins leapfrogged Billy Reid at the top of Division 1 - but only by two frames - in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Ryan Wilson moved up into the top flight. Aaron Wilson heads Division 2.

And it was a rollercoaster session for Rhys Pearce in the Junior Pool League.

The Division 1 leader lost 2-1 to Keira Hiscock in his first match but then went on an undefeated run to win the top group.

Archie Crump took the honours in the second group.

Jake Daffin heads Division 2 by half-a-point from his brother Rhys.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.

GEORGE Laxton has collected his first winner’s trophy on the regional junior snooker circuit.

The 11-year-old from Portsmouth had only picked up his cue again two weeks before the trip to Wiltshire.

Laxton dropped only one frame all day in the opening leg of the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour at Salisbury Snooker Club.