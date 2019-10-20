Thompson ‘frustrated and disappointed’ with Great South Run title defence as Marc Scott wins for the first time

Marc Scott wins the men's Great South Run 2019
CHRIS Thompson was left ‘frustrated and disappointed’ at missing out on a place in the Great South Run history books.

The 38-year-old was aiming to become the first man to win four races - only himself and fellow Brit Gary Staines had ever won three.

Chris Thompson failed to clinch a fourth successive GSR triumph

Thompson was also aiming for his fourth successive triumph, but that never looked a reality and he trailed in 12th - well behind first-time winner Marc Scott.

‘I know all good things must come to an end, but if I didn’t win I wanted to put up a better display than I did,’ said Thompson.

‘Normally I take the race by the scruff of the neck around the seven-mile mark, but today it took me by the scruff of the neck and I didn’t have any answers.’

He added: ‘I know when I’ve retired I will look back on this race with a lot of fondness, having won it three times.

‘But at the moment I’m feeling a bit sore that I didn’t put up a better defence.’

Thompson was the oldest man in the elite field, and is 13 years older than winner Scott and 11 years older than runner-up Ben Connor.

‘It’s not an excuse, but I am 38 years old and at that age there’s not so much middle ground - you can have great days and bad days. Today I had a bad day.

‘I felt confident at the start, but it was a very strong field and it asked a lot of questions I couldn’t answer. I tried a few of my tricks to try and keep up, but none of them worked.’

Scott, running 10 miles for the first time ever, clocked 46:57 after pushing ahead in the final four miles to win.

British 10,000m champion Connor, who clocked 47:16, was second and Emile Cairess third in a new British under-23 10-mile record of 47:32 - 18 seconds faster than the previous best.

I didn’t have a race plan at all, I just wanted to win,’ declared Scott, who represented GB at the 5000m at the 2017 World Championships. ‘I wasn’t worried about the time at all - I could have run 20 or 30 seconds faster or 20 or 30 seconds slower, it wouldn’t have mattered. 

‘Today was all about winning.’