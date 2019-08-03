Hampshire continued to build momentum in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign with a 41-run victory against winless Glamorgan in front of another large crowd at the Ageas Bowlon Friday night.

It was a third successive win in the competition for James Vince's side.

A below-par batting display meant Hampshire only posted a modest total of 128 for seven.

It still proved more than enough against the struggling visitors who were bowled out for 87 in 15.3 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hampshire were a disappointing 32 for two at the end of the six-over power play.

Both dismissals were poor from the hosts’ point of view.

Aneurin Donald, playing against his former team-mates, holed out to the square leg boundary in the third over.

In the next over Rilee Roussouw crashed Marchant de Lange to the boundary, but very next ball was clean bowled trying an extravagant drive.

With Hampshire finding boundaries hard to come by, Sam Northeast fell to a neat bit of stumping to leave Hampshire struggling on 47 for three.

Vince (25) looked in imperious form by finding the boundary with some of his trademark cover drives.

He, too, however, was guilty of a poor shot when he lofted an easy catch to De Lange at long on.

Wickets continued to fall on a regular basis and it took a late flourish from Lewis McManus, hitting 23 off 13 balls, to get Hampshire up to 128 for seven off their 20 overs.

Hampshire knew they needed early wickets if they were to defend their target and opening bowler Chris Wood was quick to oblige.

With the third ball of the innings he had Fakhar Zaman caught by Liam Dawson in the slips.

The next blow came in the fifth over when Kyle Abbot had danger man Colin Ingram caught by Dawson with Glamorgan on 29 for two.

Two wickets in successive overs by Liam Dawson (three for 11) and another couple from fellow spinner Mason Crane, who ended with three for 22, shattered the already fragile confidence of the Welsh side.

Chris Morris (two for 21) also weighed in with two wickets as the visitors' innings disintegrated.