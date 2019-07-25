Tim Dunkley salutes Billy Reid after youngster ends long wait for Waterlooville Sports Bar glory

Have your say

Billy Reid had been waiting two-and-a-half years for his moment.

The 16-year-old won the round-robin group consisting of the four highest-placed players in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

It was a feat that had eluded the founder member since the youth section was launched in December 2016.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley said: ‘I remember the first session when Billy was one of the initial eight. He lost all three matches.

‘He is a popular member of the league.

‘I think I can speak for all past and present players and say how delighted we all are for him.’

Remarkably, all six frames in the top group were decided on the final black.

Thomas Sharp, using a club cue, had a bit of a nightmare until he edged his brother Jake in his final match to win the point needed to leapfrog Owen Jenkins at the top of division one.

Ryan Kneller won the second group, now heads division two and has passed level four of the Cuestars Academy.

One point separates the top six in division two of the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Ryan Wilson was unbeaten in the second group and now leads by one frame from Tyler Rodgers.

Vince Inman, one frame further back in third, would have hit the front if he hadn’t lost a black-ball game to Chloe Hall in his final match.

Jamie Wilson extended his lead in the top flight to five points over Reid.

Eight straight victories lifted former champion Keira Hiscock up to second place behind Rhys Pearce in the Junior Pool League.

Pearce was always playing catch-up after opening the session with two defeats – first to debutant Sam King and then to Hisco

Jake Daffin climbed three places to fourth. Sid Savage, in only his second week, jumped four places to fifth.

Rodgers heads division two from Rhys Daffin. Keira Jackson is third.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

He also lays on junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday at the Aston Road venue.