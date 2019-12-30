Titles, triumphs and record-breaking efforts - here's part one of our look back on the sporting year in 2019

There have been plenty of highs and lows for our sporting teams and individuals in 2019.

In part one of our look back over the past 12 months, we take a look back at the highlights and lowlights on the sports scene from January until April.

Serena Vincent was crowned indoor shot put champion. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

January 3: Gareth Charles and Kate Rant both completed their 100th parkruns in Lee-on-the-Solent - the venue where they first met.



January 9: Former Hawks striker Alfie Pavey grabs the Dover goal that dumped his one-time employees out of the FA Trophy.



January 10: Mick Driscoll is nominated for the best coach at the EUBC awards. The 49-year-old, who won two National Elite Championships while representing the City of Portsmouth Boxing Club, had helped the England squad to a record haul of 34 major championship medals in 2018.



January 16: A new record turnout of more than 500 competed in the Southsea parkrun. The previous highest number was 497 and William Bryan won in a new pb of 15:57.



January 19: The Jack Bishop Boxing Academy opened in memory of the former Leigh Park boxer. The respected figure, who died aged 94 in 2017, guided 10 boxers to titles including three British champions.



January 22: Gabriella Jones won the Southern Indoor Championships under-15 shot put title. The City of Portsmouth member, coached by Bronwin Carter and Andrew Vincent, threw 12.01m.



January 23: Hayley Newell was the first female finisher (21:09) in her 200th Southsea parkrun appearance.



January 26: City of Portsmouth runner Lachlan Wellington finished third for England in the under-20 Cross Internacional de Itálica event.



January 29: Lachlan Wellington won the South of England cross country title at Parliament Hill, clocking 25.12 to beat Southampton’s Zak Mahamed by 22 seconds.



January 31: The 350th Havant parkrun took place, with Portsmouth Joggers’ Rob Langley reaching a century of parkruns at the milestone event.



February 2: Leigh Park bareknuckle boxer Mickey Parker secured a BKB heavyweight title fight shot with a technical knock-out win over Jamie Proctor at O2 Indigo. He stopped his opponent in the second round, improving his professional record to 4-1.



February 4: Gosport Road Runners’ Ben Toye won the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon in 1hr 14min 10sec.



February 6: Serena Vincent was crowned South of England indoor shot put champion. In her first indoor competition at under-20 level, the 17-year-old threw 14.36m.



February 8: Two Waterlooville Sports Bar snooker prospects collected Cuestars under-21 runners-up prizes. Jamie Wilson came second in the gold rankings and Owen Jenkins was second in the bronze category



February 8: Gosport-based Suki Gymnastics Club founder Su Killeen was runner-up in the national volunteer of the year awards.



February 13: Former Hampshire Cricket skipper Jimmy Adams was named the county’s 2nd XI coach.



February 14: Fareham Barbell Club picked up medals at the England age group weightlifting championships, with Jo MacManus, Lou Herron, Karen Hawen and Cheryl Williams all on the podium.



February 14: Andy Jenkins shocked Simon Whitlock to take week three of the Portsmouth Individual League series.



February 15: Serena Vincent threw a new shot pb of 14.67m in the British Indoor Championships to claim fifth spot. She also finished second in the under-20 event.



February 19: Miguel Rodrigues hit the winner as Havant beat Fareham 2-1 in the National League men’s conference west derby.



February 22: Owen Wilson (54) hit a half-century break for the first time in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar against Jamie Wilson.



February 25: Portsmouth RFC beat Battersea Ironsides 19-10 in the RFU Senior Vase semi-final to move to within two matches of a Twickenham final showpiece.



February 25: Fareham Heathens sealed their spot in the Hampshire Plate final following a 35-12 win over Ellingham & Ringwood.



February 26: Rachel Panting hit a hat-trick as Pompey Ladies reached the Portsmouth & District FA Cup final with a 4-1 win over Moneyfields. E-J May had opened the scoring.



February 27: Moneyfields eased into the Portsmouth Senior Cup final following a 4-0 semi-final win over AFC Portchester at Dover Road.



February 28: The Fareham parkrun celebrated its 100th staging. There were 50 first-timers among the 347 runners and 81 recorded new pbs. Jordan Winbourne won with a new 17:24 pb.



March 1: Havant’s Owen Wilson, 10, picked up his third winner’s trophy of the season on the Cuestars under-21 bronze tour.



March 4: Portsmouth Valkyries RFC were crowned National Championship south east west division one champions after beating Reading 12-0.



March 6: Victory AC’s Mary Short became the latest member of the 250 parkruns club. She reached the milestone in the Havant event at Staunton Country Park.



March 11: Portsmouth boxer Mikey McKinson beat Ryan Kelly for a successful third defence of his WBC international silver welterweight title. Minutes later his brother, Lucas Ballingall, earned a points triumph against Jose Fernandes in Essex.



March 11: Alex Bodnar (Gym 01) made a winning start to his professional MMA career, defeating featherweight Mathieu James on his home soil at Warwickshire’s Edgbaston cricket ground.



March 12: City of Portsmouth Hockey beat Petersfield to claim the Hampshire Division One title.



March 18: Portsmouth beat Chelmsford 21-14 to claim the Senior RFU Vase south-east title. It took them to within one win of an historic Twickenham appearance.



March 19: Portsmouth RFC’s Rhys Bingham made his debut for the England deaf team against Wales in the Broadsteet Cup.



March 20: Holders Hawks beat four divisions lower Sholing 3-2 in the Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final.



March 21: Richard Pointon was named Fareham Nomads Swimming Club’s new head coach.



March 22: George Laxton, 11, secured his first Cuestars trophy. He won the plate competition in the eighth leg of the under-21 tour at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant.

March 22: Havant ace Kye Stevens - who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01 - won the Shock N Awe amateur welterweight title after a TKO victory over Kieran O’Shea at Portsmouth Guildhall.



March 25: Shooting Stars secured the Hampshire League division one netball title with a 70-30 victory over Tongham Tornadoes at Admiral Lord Nelson School.



March 25: Portsmouth RFC’s London Three South play-off hopes were ended with a 52-12 defeat at Battersea Ironsides.



March 26: Havant lifted the National League men’s conference west title with a 3-1 win over Chichester.



March 27: Hawks faced a monumental task to avoid National League relegation after a 2-1 loss to Maidenhead left them seven points from safety with six games to go.



March 27: Josie Parrott of Hayling Island, 12, picked up a bronze medal in the taekwondo Bradford Northern Youth & under-21 Games.



March 27: Lee-on-the Solent marked their 200th parkrun with a great turnout of 510 runners.



April 5: Pompey Women secured their 15th Hampshire FA Challenge Cup crown with a 3-1 win over Southampton.



April 6: Bareknuckle boxer Mickey Parker said he ‘only had himself to blame’ after he was beaten by Mark Godbeer in his British title BKB heavyweight clash at London’s 02.



April 8: Portsmouth Valkyries RFC earned their second promotion in three seasons with a thrilling 11-6 play-off win against St Mary’s Old Boys following their RFU Women’s National Championship south east west one title win.



April 12: Jamie Wilson, 15, hit two centuries in three days in Waterlooville Sports Bar’s junior leagues. He cleared the table for a break of 120 against Owen Jenkins before following it up with a 105 break two days later - Jenkins again the opponent.



April 15: After starting their County Championship season with a win over Essex, Hampshire suffered an innings and 44-runs defeat to Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl.



April 15: Fareham Heathens lifted the Hampshire Plate for the third time in five seasons with a 29-24 final win over newly promoted Alton.



April 15: The Hawks’ relegation from the National League was confirmed after a stoppage-time 3-2 defeat at Solihull.



April 15: Horndean secured runners-up spot in the Wessex League Premier Division after a final day 0-0 draw at Bournemouth Poppies - the club’s highest ever league finish.



April 18: Simon Whitlock emerged victorious from the Portsmouth Individual League finals night – beating Richard North into second place. The Wizard beat Steve Harradine in the semi-finals while North overcame Liam Jafkins. Charlie Large won the plate contest with John Large finishing as runner-up.



April 19: Craneswater A clinched a sixth Portsmouth Snooker League title as they crushed Cowplain Z 11-1.



April 19: Sam Northeast hit 105 on his first return to Kent as Hampshire began their Royal London one-day cup defence with a 90-run group win.



April 20: Lee-on-the-Solent’s ladies’ team finished their winter season in style when they won back the Solent Cup for the Portsmouth Tennis League. They beat Winchester 3-1 to lift the silverware



April 22: Portsmouth’s Twickenham dream was ended as they suffered a RFU Senior Vase semi-final home loss to Honiton.



April 22: Gosport Borough took their hopes of Southern League Premier South survival bid to the final day thanks to a 1-0 victory over Wimborne thanks to a late penalty from captain Charlie Davis.



April 24: Hawks parted company with manager Lee Bradbury on Easter Monday following their relegation from the National League. The former Pompey and Manchester City striker departed just weeks after the club were relegated following more than six years in charge.



April 25: Hawks retained the Hampshire Senior Cup with a 2-1 win against Basingstoke Town at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium. Substitute Alfie Rutherford netted six minutes from time to win it for caretaker boss Shaun Gale’s side.



April 26: James Vince smashed 190 in a Royal London Cup tie against Gloucestershire - the highest one-day innings in Hampshire’s history.



April 27: Havant MMA fighter Kye Stevens won his second title in as many months by beating Henry Grimble in the first round to clinch the Victory Fights amateur welterweight belt at Brighton’s Hilton Metropole.



April 29: City of Portsmouth teenager Callum Crook recorded a pb of 15:54 on his way to winning the opening race of the Lakeside 5K series.



April 29: Portsmouth suffered more cup heartache, losing 34-24 to Eastleigh in the Hampshire Bowl final.



April 29: Gosport avoided Southern League Premier South relegation on the final day after twice coming from behind to draw at Met Police.



April 30: Hawks unveiled former Sutton and Eastleigh boss Paul Doswell as their new manager.

James Vince smashed the highest one-day score by a Hampshire batsman (190) in April. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images