Fareham powerlifter Micky Yule will be taking part at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics. Picture: Roger Keller

After Team GB's success in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, the Paralympic games opening ceremony took place today and the competition starts tomorrow (August 24) at 12pm UK time. Team GB's Paralympians boast many Portsmouth para-athletes who have been waiting for the games after they were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The closing ceremony for the games will be on Sunday September 4 and the next Paralympics will be in Paris in 2024.

Here’s when and how you can watch Portsmouth’s very own Paralympians at the games.

Lorraine Lambert

Milton based Lambert will be participating in the shooting at this years Paralympic Games. Shooting will commence on August 30 with the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 qualifiers and the final will be at 3am UK time. Throughout the games, she will also be participating in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 which is on September 3, starting from 1.30am and the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 which is on September 4 at 1.30am. Lambert claimed World Cup silver in Dubai in 2017 and won bronze at the Osijek World Cup in 2019.

Olivia Breen

Breen, a Paralympic sprinter and long jumper, is set to participate in the athletics in this years games. Olivia, who has trained at the Portsmouth Athletics Club since she was young, will be competing in the Women's 100m T38 which begins on Saturday August 28 at 2.38am . She will also be competing in the Women's Long Jump T38, which begins on Tuesday August 31 at 11am. Breen was the youngest member of Team GB at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Micky Yule

The powerlifter, who is from Park Gate in Fareham, is set to compete in the Men's 72kg Powerlifting event this year. The men's final is set to take place on Saturday August 28 at 3am. Yule won a gold medal at the 2015 European Championships in the men's 80kg category and another gold at the 2016 Invictus Games.

Lauren Steadman

University of Portsmouth alumni Lauren Steadman will be competing in the Women's PTS5 Triathlon for this year's games. The event will take place on Sunday August 29 at 12.31am. Steadman is a three time Paralympian and she won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics. She is also a six time European Champion.

How to watch the Paralympics this year

The Paralympics will be available to watch on Channel 4 and More 4, with over 300 hours of Paralympic coverage over the next two weeks. The games will also be available online on All4 for those who may miss the live action.

