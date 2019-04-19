Tom Alsop believes there’s still room for improvement after Hampshire continued their fine start to their Royal London One-Day Cup defence.

The Ageas Bowl side eased to a seven-wicket victory over Glamorgan on Friday.

Alsop struck a career-best white-ball score of 130 to spearhead James Vince’s men to success.

The visitors batted first and posted a total of 292 for nine from their 50 overs.

Kyle Abbott (three for 47) was the pick of the Hampshire bowlers, with Liam Dawson (two for 57), Aiden Markram (one for 30) and Mason Crane (one for 50) also taking wickets.

David Lloyd and Graham joint-top scored for the Welsh outfit with 68.

The hosts made light work of their target, with opener Alsop and skipper Vince (95) sharing a 161-run second-wicket stand.

Hampshire chased down the total with 8.1 overs in hand.

After an impressive curtain-raiser win at Kent on Wednesday, Hampshire have laid down an early marker that they firmly aim to keep the silverware at the Ageas Bowl.

But Alsop still believes there’s still scope for his side to be even better.

He said: “It was a slow start for me but I felt good.

“It is a pleasure to bat with the likes of Aiden and Vincey. When those two are in the pressure shifts to them and I can go under the radar and go about my business.

“It was a quiet year for me last year. I got a few half centuries but no big scores.

‘Over the winter I just wanted to contribute more and more because it is such a special club and a special group of guys.

‘You look at Vincey, Abbo and the big guys and see how much they contribute and how much they do for the club and you watch them and want a piece of that.

“I think the confidence is sky high at the moment.

“Even on Friday I don’t think we ended that well with the ball and there are things to reflect on and think we can do better.

‘It has been two great wins but still things to make better.’