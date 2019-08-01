Tom Varndell guests stars and Dan Carter's All Blacks shirt is up for grabs in Rugby Against Cancer Family Fun Day

Have your say

Tom Varndell is the star attraction at the Rugby Against Cancer Family Fun Day at Clarence Pier Sports Ground on Saturday.

The former England winger, who played first-class rugby with Leicester, Wasps and Bristol and is the all-time leading try-scorer in the Premiership, will feature in the Rugby Against Cancer XV against a Sid Street XV at 2.45pm.

The match takes centre stage on the fun day, which runs from midday to 5pm and is in memory of Portsmouth and Hampshire player Adam Long, with money raised going to the Planets Cancer Charity and teenage Cancer Trust.

RAC Ladies will take on the Black Pearls XV – a side made up of players from Portsmouth, Havant and Trojans – prior to the men’s contest.

The event has been organised by England Deaf international Aaron Beesley, of Southsea Nomads.

Jeff Highcock, of the Hampshire Referees Society, will adjudicate the main fixture and is hoping the community will turn out in force for a good cause.

‘Really this is all about a fun family day based around rugby to raise funds for Adam’s charity Planets,’ said Highcock.

‘Adam was a much-loved character in the local rugby community.

‘His family will be there and his father will be playing for the Sid Street team.

‘There is lots going on for the adults and children.

‘We have a gin and prosecco stall and a barbecue, while for the kids we are expecting Spiderman and Elsa from Frozen to turn up.

‘There is a bouncy castle, face-painting and ice cream.

‘We are also auctioning off a number of prizes, including a signed 2015 World Cup shirt worn by All Black Dan Carter.’

Entry will cost £5 for adults, while children go free.

The new rugby union season will get under way on Saturday, September 7 – with Havant in action in London one south.

The premier division of the Hampshire League will also begin that weekend.

The following week, Portsmouth, Gosport & Fareham and United Services will get their challenges under way.

All three clubs will play in London three south west this season.