Treble triumph as Portsmouth and District synchronised swimming talents impress in Crawley

Three teams from Portsmouth and District Synchro Club shone at the South East Regional Synchro Competition at K2 Crawley.

They produced some fantastic performances to secure two team gold medals and one silver, writes Lucy Jupe.

The club entered three teams and enjoyed great success.

In great style the 15-to-18 team and the 13-to-15 team both won gold medals for their routines.

It was also a good competition for the 12-and-under team as they earned silver medals.

They all swam brilliantly and it was good practice for the Swim England Synchro Combo Cup.

This takes place on July 6.

The Portsmouth & District swimmers will be up against teams from all over the country in this high-quality competition.