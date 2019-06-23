Have your say

Pinatubo will step up in class at the Qatar Goodwood Festival after a record-breaking victory in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The two-year-old Shamardal colt stretched his unbeaten start under rules to three races with a stunning display in the seven-furlong contest on Saturday.

In the hands of jockey James Doyle, Pinatubo shattered the juvenile track record set by Malabar in 2014.

The Charlie Appleby-trained talent stopped the clock in 1min 25.73sec – 0.83sec ahead of the previous best mark.

That saw him frank the promise he showed on debut at Wolverhampton and then in winning the £37,000 Woodcote Stakes at Epsom.

And it has earned him a shot at the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday, July 30.

Appleby said: ‘I’m delighted. He went to Ascot with the right credentials.

‘He surprised me first time up when he won at Wolverhampton but learnt plenty.

‘We went to Epsom confident on the back of that and he showed an impressive turn of foot that day.

‘I was confident throughout the race we were going to get the business done.

‘We will step up in class now, obviously. Something like the Vintage Stakes could be for him, the way he travels.

‘The National Stakes at the Curragh wouldn't be out of the question later.’

Pinatubo, who was sent off at 3/1, asserted his authority in Berkshire – scoring by three-and-a-half lengths from well-touted 5/4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez, with Highland Chief in third.