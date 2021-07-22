Unbeaten Southsea Sirens triumph in first Netball in the Community festival held in Portsmouth since 2019

Festival winners Southsea Sirens

The popular festival, held at Charter Community Sports Centre, had already been

postponed once last month due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But it went ahead this week just one day after restrictions were lifted.

Competitors in the first Netball in the Community festival in Portsmouth since November 2019

Sirens remained unbeaten throughout, whilst Portsmouth-based RI finished runners-up.

Youngster Olivia Chung was voted as both the Best and Fairest player of the tournament, as voted for by the umpires.

Seven local teams entered the first festival that Debbie Laycock has run since November 2019, when over £1,000 was raised for Children in Need.

Laycock said: ‘It was a long time coming, but worth it in the end!

Olivia Chung was player of the festival.

‘The response from local teams was fabulous and the feedback since has been really positive.

‘I think everyone was just happy to be back on court playing ‘proper’ netball.

‘The support for each other was something I think everyone had missed and was really evident throughout the festival.’

She added: ‘As always, we couldn’t organise such events without our awesome volunteers and umpires.

‘I was worried we might be a bit out of practice, but it was just like old times!

‘Huge thanks to Georgie Shipp, her first time running an official table, and to Abi Randell who did a fab job selling our charity raffle tickets.’

Around £150 was made from the raffle, with all proceeds being donated to the Portsmouth NHS Trust Charity.

Players who impressed included Emma Hartley in defence for Sirens, Lisa McGuigan who showed versatility for Springers and Jodie Spear who showed excellent determination throughout for Lemon Breakers.