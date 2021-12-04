The University of Portsmouth’s Ravelin Sports Centre - originally set to open on December 13 - will now open sometime in 2022.

Bernie Topham, chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor, said: ‘The contractors for our Ravelin Sports Centre have some works to complete before we are fully assured that they can hand the centre over to the university for occupation.

‘Unfortunately, this means that we have taken the difficult decision to delay the opening of the centre until the New Year.

Rendered image of the new Ravelin Sports Centre. Picture: FaulknerBrowns

‘We all want this new building to be the exceptional facility that we expect and of the highest quality before we finally open our doors.

‘We look forward to welcoming everyone in 2022.’

Ravelin Sports Centre will include a pool to be open to the public.

The university’s announcement came shortly after The News reported residents’ concerns over the lack of pools in the city.

City councillor Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, has promised a ‘revitalisation’ of Portsmouth’s public swimming facilities.

