University of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s marathon fundraiser to help save lives at a Hampshire hospital

A 21-strong team of athletes participated in the 5k, 10k, half marathon and full marathon races at the ABP Southampton Marathon, raising money for the world class children’s critical care unit at Southampton General Hospital.

Friends of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) is the UPAC’s nominated charity for this year academic year,.

It was chosen because ‘this extraordinary unit has cared for a number of our team’s family members, including my youngest sister following her open heart surgery as a baby,’ explained UPAC president Cameron Maguire. ‘Today she’s a thriving teenager and it’s all thanks to the specialist medical care she received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Portsmouth athletes who raised £3,600 for a hospital charity

‘The marathon event has enabled us to add another £3,600 to our running total with at least one team member in each of the four events. It was a brilliant day for the team coming together to raise money for this amazing charity which saves so many children’s lives.’

Standout performance came from 19-year-old Harrison Chambers who, despite struggles with physical disabilities, fulfilled his dream of completing the full marathon. Robbie Carson was eighth in the half-marathon.

RESULTS

Marathon: 525th Harrison Chambers (4:32:00.9).

Half Marathon: 8th Robbie Carson (1:19:42.8); 31st George Carley (1:25:14.0); 82nd Harry Procter (1:30:04.0); 235th Freya Stanger (1:39:53.0,19th woman); 244th Steven Cross (1:40:05.8); 267th Amy Johnson (1:40:51.7, 22nd woman); 316th Robert Guest (1:42:49.3); 630th Oliver Dunmore (1:52.07.0); 688th Luke Hollis (1:53:27.3); 954th Delphinie McCarthy (1:58:45.1), 1,442nd Connor McCulloch (2:10:51.2)

10k: 100th Adam Slayford (46:33.0); 161st Marc Wilkinson (48:54.3; 488th 57:28.6 | Scarlet Dalrymple (57:28.6, 127th woman); 489th 57:28.6 | Holly Baker (57:28.6, 128th woman); 490th 57:28.9 | Becky Lee (57:28.9, 29th woman); 688th; 1:00:35.3 | Daniel Jones (1:00:35.3), 762nd Bea Hanney (1:02:11.0), 763th Estella Depierre (1:02:11.3).