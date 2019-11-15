Valkyries looking forward to seeing how far they have come

Portsmouth Valkyries are back in league action this weekend against Guildford Gazelles at Rugby Camp.

The visitors are second in the Women’s Championship South West Division 2 with three wins out of five.

Valkyries have won two of their five matches including an impressive 32-0 victory over Teddington Antlers a fortnight ago.

At the same time Guildford were grinding out a 29-14 victory over Devon side Cullompton.

Valkyries chief coach Mark Witcher is looking forward to Sunday’s encounter, saying: ‘Guildford will be difficult opponents.

'They have plenty of experience within the league, having won it last season and just missing out on promotion in a play-off.

'As coaches we are very proud of where we are in fourth place and only one win behind them.

'Guildford are the final team of the ‘top four’ from last season that we have to face, and it gives us another opportunity to really test ourselves and show how far we have come.

'Our second team had a great win over Winchester last week, and the attitude at training from all players has been outstanding.

'There will be a slight reshuffle in the back row with Keeta Rowlands off on her travels, but it won’t be a backwards step in strength’.

Valkyries travel to bottom side Ellingham & Ringwood on November 24 and will be hoping to record successive wins before hosting Newbury.

That is followed by a tricky Intermediate Cup clash with St Mary’s OB in Bristol next month.

Women’s National One South East (South) leaders Havant Ladies journey to second placed Streatham-Croydon on Sunday.