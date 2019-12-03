Victory bowlers stage amazing comeback to lift Home Counties Fours Championship silverware

Victory bowls players Adrian Ash, Tom Pullen, Terry Smith and Mick Leeson pulled off a remarkable comeback to win the Home Counties Fours Bowls Championship at Chawton Park in Alton.

The morning semi-final saw them beat Surrey champions Sutton to set up a final showdown with a younger Sussex side from Worthing Pavilion.

Trailing 20-11 after 16 ends with five to go, the situation looked bleak and a lesser team may have given up.

But they regained their concentration and their experience prevailed over youth.

Needing a three on the final end - with the score 18-20 - inspirational skip Adrian Ash ensured the team did just that to claim the silverware.

Portsmouth club Priory thrashed Meon Valley in the latest round of Palmerston Bowls Cup matches.

It was fairly close early on, but Priory triumphed 74-35 on shots and 12-0 on points.

There was only one shot between Priory’s Roly Bloy and Steve Fisher after six ends, but Priory went up a gear to win 31-9.

Priory’s Adrian Snook and Dave Andrews were level until the 11th end, before Priory ended up winning 22-13.

Priory’s Mike Elliott led Adrian Booth 13-2 after seven ends, but Meon pulled it back to 14-12 after 15. Priory ended up winning 21-13.

The second game was also one-sided - Fareham Green romping to an 85-23 (12-0) victory over Lockswood.

Fareham’s Paul Nicholls was 12-6 down against Walter Metcalf after 12 ends, but won 19-13.

Lockwood’s Murray Gorman crashed 41-2 against Bob Scottow, while Fareham’s Mike Coleman beat Neil Fletcher 25-8.