The Victory Four led the charge during the Hampshire Indoor Bowls county finals.

Dale Evers, Mike Leeson, Terry Smith and Adrian Ash showed their class at Palmerston where the finals were all played.

They got off to a fast start against the Loddon Vale Four of Jeff White, John Holmes, Ashley Nethercliffe and Gary Lovett and after seven ends were leading 15-2. The next eight ends were shared at seven each.

So the Victory quartet won the fours final by 22-9.

Ashley Nethercliffe, of Loddon Vale, put a stop to the charge from Danny Smith, of Victory, with a 21-6 result in the under-25 singles.

In the singles final it was a real battle.

Russell Gadd, of Palmerston, managed to beat Atherley’s David Bines 21-16.

Over the years, Gadd has been in three county singles finals before successfully gaining the championship at this fourth attempt.

The match of the day was the mixed pairs final. The Palmerston pair of Tracy and Tony Farrington were playing against the more experienced Chawton Park pair of Margaret Holden and Adam White. Although the ends were shared, as they won eight ends each, some remarkable conversion shots from Tracy made all the difference.

The Farringtons scored three fours and two threes for a terrific win against the strongest of opposition 21-10.

The over 60 two-wood triples final was between two Victory teams. The match was a classic, with both teams playing well and after 17 ends the match was tied.

Dave Watts, Dale Evers and Adrian Ash gained the crucial shot on the last end to win 16-15 against Charlie Bailey, Len Reeves and Barry Starks.

Thank you to Palmerston IBC for hosting the event and to the supporters and spectators for attending to help make this a special occasion for the players.