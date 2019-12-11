Walker and Archer on target to book place in Portsmouth Men's Winter League pairs knockout last eight

Have your say

Lloyd Walker and Terry Archer booked their place in the last eight of the Portsmouth Men's Winter League pairs knockout competition.

Walker hit a maximum as they progressed through from the preliminary rounds.

The Phoenix North End duo sealed their quarter-final place with a 2-0 victory over Steve Ockendon and Charlie Dunn.

They also saw off Laurie Clark and Kyle McManus (2-1) and Michael Long and Peter Vince (2-0).

Danny Smith and Mike Symes also reached the last eight, throwing a 13-darter in the process.

They will be joined by the pairs of Charlie Hymers and Liam Jafkins, Jim Scammell and James Scammell, Robert

Ford and Mark Ford, Lee Smith and Les Rance, Darren Hogg and John Richmond and Danny Browne

and Dave Lock.

David Smith checked out on 140, McManus hit a 105 finish and Ricky Williams scored two 180s.

Jolly Taxpayer C paid the price for being two players short in The John Norman Challenge Cup

quarter-finals as they suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Phoenix North End B.

Charlie Dunn won the opener for the Taxpayer before Lee Cook and Bob Hey put Phoenix 2-1 up.

Paul La Roche scored 180 as he pulled the Taxpayer level at 2-2 and despite Phoenix’s Geoff Cunningham

scoring 171 in the next set, Neil Hallett won to put Taxpayer ahead.

Gary Smith made it 4-2 to the Taxpayer but Phoenix were gifted the next two sets as walkovers for Les

Rance and Trevor Cawte before Walker won the decider for them.

James Scammell threw an 18-dart leg and 114 finish for Stag B as they whitewashed Phoenix

Southsea 9-0.

The Jolly Taxpayer A had a maximum from Darren Mannell as they dispatched Northcote Hotel 7-2.

Phoenix North End A booked their place in the semi-finals of the Frank Browne Shield as they triumphed 5-3 over Clarence Gardens.

Stan Brimecome senior gave Phoenix the initial advantage, only for James Miller and Paul Richmond to put Clarence 2-1 up.

Phoenix regained the lead through Ben Longcake and Chris Shaw before Clarence’s Darren Hogg restored parity at 3-3.

Phoenix’s Dave Rogers won the next set with a 17-darter, leaving team-mate Kev Smith to seal victory in the next set.

Shearer Arms join them in the last four after they overcame Phoenix North End C 5-4.

The Jolly Taxpayer B came from behind to dispatch Lawrence Arms 5-4 in the quarter-finals of the Pompey Cup.

Ben Lloyd opened proceedings for Lawrence before Gary Tobitt, Keiran Avery and Seamus Gordon put the Taxpayer 3-1 up.

Gordon Smith halved Lawrence’s deficit, only for Taxpayers' Chris Wallis to make it 4-2.

Lawrence hit back with a win from Liam Webb and a walkover for Matt Slade made it 4-4.

It forced a decider which Adrian Binding won for the Taxpayer.

Harvest Home and Stag A both enjoyed 7-2 victories, beating Fawcett Inn B and Mermaid B respectively.

n A guaranteed £300 top prize will be up for grabs at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Friday, December 27.

Entry costs £7 and registration closes at 1pm, with the competition starting at 1.30pm.

Anyone losing in a preliminary or first round can enter a plate contest for £3, with entry fees for this being paid out as prizes.