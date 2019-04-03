Waterlooville A keep turning the heat up as they threaten defending champions Craneswater

Have your say

Waterlooville A are putting pressure on long-standing champions Craneswater A in the Portsmouth & District League top-flight.

The Aston Road outfit crushed Emsworth A 10-2 on their own tables.

Danny Lumsden, Richie Burnett, Sam Tindall, who rolled in a 55 break, and Frankie Jakeman were all on form.

But Jamie Wilson’s 72 only gave him a draw with Wayne Brenchley.

The five-time champions could only manage 6-6 draws with Craneswater Z and Bellair.

This leaves Waterlooville just two adrift with two matches remaining.

Copnor A notched their third big win in a row with a 9-3 against Craneswater Q.

Ant Lacey, Dan Compton, Mick Hall, who made a 37 break, and Lee Eden potted everything after an early opener by Jamie Gray.

A James Sorrell double did not save Craneswater R from another defeat as Bellair went back to Havant with an 8-4 victory under their belts.

Phil Skinner, Greg Jones and Lee Harding enjoyed their trip to the city.

Pascal Richard produced his potting of old with visits of 67 and 66 for runaway leaders Waterlooville Allstars in division two.

Colin Norton ran in a 42 in a 10-2 triumph at Cowplain Gas.

James Budd and Will Forster also kept the scoreboard ticking to make sure the promotion they deserve.

Copnor D will join them after Steve Green and Andy Hall both got doubles.

Craig Skeggs gave Waterlooville D a decent start but it ended 9-3 for the city men.

Jim Baldwin won three frames for five-man Emsworth B at Waterlooville C.

John Morrison and Wayne Talley were also on target to rub out doubles by Rob Derry and Gary Wilton.

Paul Chivers and Chad Wainwright won the first and last racks for Pompey Royals while Mike Dorey and Colin Elliott made sure North End Bowls got a 6-6 draw.

In division three Al’s Club are home and dry although Broadoak held on for a draw at the Portchester club.

Archie Archer hit a mid-match double for the leaders but Mark Restall bagged the last two racks for the Stationsiders.

Copnor Excels are in good form and returned from Leigh Park with another 10 points to move up to second.

Tony Horten got them off to a great start then later scores by Andy Chambers, Wayne Laxton and Dean Russell put the icing on the cake for 10-2.

Waterlooville B slipped back after a draw against the Butler Boys.

John Middleton and John Williamson were on the scoresheet.

Matt Sheath and Alan Freemantle scored as Alexandra bowled Misfits 8-4.

Gary Curtis notched breaks of 31 and 30 while son James ran in a 31 to give Cowplain B a narrow 7-5 victory against Craneswater Dandys.

Pete Gorvin and Will Garrett lent a hand but Ioan Moon and the long-serving Rob Dandy kept the visitors in it.