Waterlooville A stay top but are looking over their shoulders in the Portsmouth Snooker League top flight

The race for silverware in Division 1 of the Portsmouth League is on the proverbial knife-edge.

Three teams are in contention with Waterlooville A four points ahead of serial winners Craneswater A and Emsworth A, who have strengthened over the last few years.

The Aston Road gang thumped Portchester X 10-2 in their latest game.

They were on course for a maximum success at one point as Jamie Wilson (50) and Phil Watson opened the scoring before Richie Burnett and Dusty Tingley extended the lead to 8-0.

However, Jason Tame and Matt James stopped their gallop by winning a frame each.

Craneswater matched that scoreline at the expense of Copnor D.

Skipper Andy Boulton gave them an early advantage with breaks of 53,43 and 38 but Wayne Rendle (42) beat Pedro Ferguson (41) to level it up at 2-2.

Then the Southsea side took complete control as Mick Kirby won four then Pete Ferguson and Stu Calver won their frames.

Emsworth A spanked neighbours Bellair 9-3 after winning the first eight racks with Bobby Terry, Greg Harding (32) and Nick Fegan hardly missing a ball.

Greg Jones stemmed the tide with a late double and Rob Henley won a rack against Wayne Brenchley for an even bigger reprieve.

Ian Carter won three as Craneswater Z held on for a draw at Copnor A&E.

Mark Jones also chalked up a double, adding to a break of 38 by Ade Binding.

Mark Tillison and Lee Eden served the home cause with two each.

Post Office led throughout at Bellair X and pocketed an 8-4 win to stay ahead in Division 2. Their big three - Jamie Farrow, Matt Paffet and Dan Wells - were in control from the off, although Paul Ashmore did his best for the hosts.

Second-placed Craneswater R matched that scoreline against Pompey Royals.

Mark Donnely, Liam Melia and Pete Parsons all bagged a brace before Paul Chivers responded in the late racks.

Waterlooville D made ground with an emphatic 9-3 victory at North End.

The Bowlers got off to a decent start with Ade Pledge hitting a 49.

The Aston Road outfit then stepped on the gas as Harry Wilson, Craig Skeggs, Steve Wilson and Bill Phillips won the remaining eight games.

A visit of 34 by Derek Foster did not prevent Copnor E from an 8-4 setback against Craneswater Q.

Leon Kelley and Iain Russell were at the top of their game with fine doubles.

'Ville Xcels were happy with an 8-4 victory against the C team to record their first win since mid-October.

Jason Russell, Andy Chambers and the consistent Tony Horten were all on song for the former Copnor side.

Rob Derry tried his best but his call to arms fell on deaf ears.

Paul Merret stole the show as Division 3 table-toppers Emsworth B beat Leigh Park 7-5.

Captain Merrett won four frames using the five-man rule recently introduced.

Matt Beardsworth won both to thwart efforts from Dave Riddell and Danny Lumsden.

Waterlooville B moved closer in second spot with an 8-4 against Cowplain Misfits.

Matt Johnson, Sam Hounsome and Colin Johnson were all on the ball, despite a late reply by Dave Weedon.

Cowplain B are near the bottom and a 7-5 loss to Gas has not helped.

James Curtis and Pete Gorvin tried hard but Paul Lees, Neil Kirby and Terry Lees made it another bad night for their clubmates.

Butler boys also triumphed by the odd frame at Broadoak.

Mike Harmer won two for the Stationsiders and the Waterlooville men edged over the line with doubles by John Middleton and Shaun Croxford .

Alexandra Bowls also slipped up on their own baize as Craneswater Dandy got the rub of the green.

Brian Elsegood and Ioan Moon erased a home score by Karl Davies.