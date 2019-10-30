Waterlooville A take over top spot in Portsmouth Snooker League

Waterlooville A leapt to the top of Division 1 of the Portsmouth Snooker League with a 10-2 romp at Cowplain Z.

Sam Tindall and Jamie Wilson (54 break) put them into an early 4-0 lead but Terry Hickley and Rob Firby drew with Phil Watson and Richie Burnett to make it 6-2.

However, Waterlooville extended their lead further through Dusty Tingley and Frankie Jakeway strolling to doubles.

Pedro Ferguson hit the top break of the week - a 75 - to give reigning champions Craneswater A the lead at Copnor A & E. Home skipper Scott Compton had other ideas and beat Mick Kirby to level at 6-6.

Paul Jagger compiled breaks of 38 and 33 to help Bellair A move up to second with an 8-4 win over Portchester X.

Lee Harding and Darren Atkins were also on target, while Matt James won two for the Castlemen.

Craneswater Z and Emsworth also shared the points at Highland Road.

Bobby Terry maintained his form with runs of 40 and 36 to give the visitors an early lead.

It did not last as Gary Bricknell and captain Ian Carter put the hosts ahead.

Shaun Toms then became a hero as he gave Ade Binding a rare taste of defeat.

The two teams at the top of Division 2 recorded 9-3 wins.

Leaders Craneswater R were in charge at Copnor E after an early setback as Derek Foster beat Tom Wells.

The visitors soon recovered as Liam Melia and Mark Donnelly won both frames.

Norman Bradfield got a frame to cut the score to 3-5, but the Southsea outfit killed off any comeback hopes as James Sorrell and Martyn Richardson won the remaining four racks.

Bellair faced a five-man Craneswater Q and were never in danger, Paul Ashmore, Rich Howell and Trevor Sanders (32) coasting through with two each .

Mike Dorey had a run of 37 and Colin Elliott won two for North End Bowls, but Rob Derry and Gary Wilton did the same for Waterlooville C for a 6-6 scorecard.

'Ville D fared better as Darren Harper, Dave Briant and Steve Wilson gave them a 7-5 win against Pompey Royals. Paul Tinsley and Chad Wainwright did well in reply.

Post Office showed they are a threat with a 9-3 victory against 'Ville Excels.

Tony Horten showed up well for the former Copnor outfit but had little support as Dan Wells, Colin Williams, Jamie Farrow and Barry Turner starred for the Posties.

Broadoak’s Division 3 encounter with Alexandra was a strange affair at Hilsea.

The bowlers seemed on the way to a much-needed victory as Paul Taylor, Matt Sheath and Ian Cotton powered them into a 6-0 lead.

Then the wheels came off as Mark Harmer, Simon Fleming and Mark Restall hit back for an unlikely 6-6 draw.

'Ville B stormed to a 9-3 success against Cowplain B. Gary Curtis held them up but Keith Neil, Ben Hounsome and Kelvin Connor potted well to put victory in sight before Shaun Hounsome made sure with two late frames.

Leigh Park suffered a 7-5 loss to Butler Boys, where Martin Williamson, Geoff Burnard and Karl Davis rubbed out doubles from Steve Scott and Bill Parsons.

Ray Axton gave Misfits the lead against Craneswater Dandy but the visitors still won 7-5 thanks to Mel Davis and Brian Elseood.

Jim Baldwin and Paul Merret were on target for Emsworth B as they edged Cowplain Gas 7-5.

Nick Kirby grabbed two frames to keep it close at 6-5 before Wayne Talley took a frame against Paul Lees with a brilliant 48 under pressure to win it for the hosts.