Waterlooville boxer Connor Edney marks professional debut with victory

WATERLOOVILLE’S Connor Edney celebrated his professional boxing debut with victory at South Parade Pier.

He provided the highlight of the five-fight bill at South Parade Pier - staged by Atlantic Promotions in association with sponsors Bacardi - with a four round victory against lively Nicaraguan Pablo Narvaez.

And that was despite suffering a cut that would require six stitches.

A decorated amateur with Heart of Portsmouth club, Edney dominated his game opponent with speed, great movement and punch variety - to the vocal delight of his many supporters in the capacity crowd.

Perhaps loading up on his shots a bit too much in the middle rounds, super-bantamweight

Edney claimed a well-deserved victory to kickstart his career in the paid ranks.

Top of the bill saw serving soldier Chez Nihell (Aldershot) win a wide six round decision over

Tomasz Borowiec in a cruiserweight contest.

The fight was marred by the Pole’s repeated holding as he sought to disrupt Nihell’s rhythm.

Fortunate to avoid being penalised by the referee, the scrappy affair saw the outclassed Borowiec almost bundled clean out of the ring on at least two occasions as he struggled to last the distance against his far stronger and fitter opponent.

It was a good workout for Nihell who progressed his record in the pro ranks to three wins.

At lightweight, Eastleigh’s Harry Limburn impressed in every department as he stylishly defeated Costa Rica’s Berman Sanchez over four rounds.

Limburn showed great technical skills as he repeatedly slipped his opponent’s jab to land hurtful shots of his own. To his credit, Sanchez never stopped trying but had no answer to Limburn’s speed and footwork.

In a welterweight contest, George ‘Fatboy’ Lamport of Farnborough won an entertaining six round clash with southpaw Jan Balog.

Lamport’s fast jab was the recurring motif of the fight as he made his Czech rival look stationary, although Balog knew enough to survive despite blowing badly as early as round three.

Good flurries in the final round underlined Lamport’s dominance as he let both

hands go to seal victory.

Llight-heavyweight Derek Renfrew (Fleet) won every round against Rochdale’s Andy Bishop. While Bishop’s awkward southpaw style undoubtedly frustrated Renfrew, it was a largely

unambitious performance from the Hampshire man who appeared to have little power in his

punches.

By the fourth round Renfrew was boxing better as Bishop noticeably tired down the

stretch, and perhaps just having a bad day at the office Renfrew moved his record to

eight wins, one loss and a draw.

Portsmouth’s undefeated WBO European Champion Michael McKinson was introduced to an appreciative crowd in advance of his next fight in November.

Also in attendance was Sweden’s former world title challenger Lucy Wildheart who boxes on the next Atlantic Promotions show in December.