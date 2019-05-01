Waterlooville C crush Cowplain Misfits… Cowplain B keep top spot with narrow advantage

Waterlooville C proved too strong for the new team of Cowplain Misfits as they won without losing a game 7-0 in Portsmouth & District League division two.

For Waterlooville Rob Derry Jnr and Ioan Moon started them off well and this was backed up by Gary Wilton, Rob Derry Snr and Colin Johnson, who all won their matches, writes Steve Toms.

For Misfits Dean Bates came close to getting a point for his team but was pipped at the post by Barry Woolley who just got over the winning line.

Cowplain B remain top but only just as they won 5-2 against Bellair X.

For Bellair X Karl Smith got them off to a great start by just winning his game by 14 points. This was quickly wiped out as Gary Curtis, Dave Pitman and James Curtis put Cowplain in front but Bellair hit back to make a nervy ending as Steve Scott won his game for Bellair only for Cowplain’s Will Garrett to get his game won and win the match for Cowplain.

Copnor B remain joint top of the pile as they beat Waterlooville D on their own tables in division one.

For Waterlooville Richie Burnett Jnr started well to put a point on the board but Copnor hit back. Norman Bradfield and Derek Foster played well to win their games with the latter making a 32 break. John Wyatt and Phil Ledington, for Copnor, put another two points on the board as they both won with Ledington making a 34 break to take his team over the winning line.

Jamie Wilson won his match at the end but the match had gone from Waterlooville as they just came up short.

Portchester X remain joint top as they won a narrow match 4-3 against Copnor A & E. The start was close as Darren Inch for Portchester won by just two points against Kev Harding who made a 38 break.

Neil Turp continued the good work for Portchester as he won a close game by 14 points, but Copnor hit back with Ant Lacey, Mark Tillison and Tony Simmonds. This wasn’t enough as Matt James won for Portchester.

Craneswater A beat Waterlooville A 6-1. For Waterlooville the only highlight was Cliff Robbins who won his match. Rob Kirby, Mick Kirby, Mark Donnelly and Liam Melia all won their games. Andy Carter made breaks of 35 and 39 in a convincing win.