Waterlooville’s Dean Rockett follows up taking 7-9 with 4-3 as Gosport Borough 4ths are skittled for just EIGHTEEN in Hampshire League

Dean Rockett produced another remarkable set of bowling figures as Gosport Borough 4ths were humiliated by Waterlooville 3rds in Division 6 South East of the Hampshire League.

The previous week Rockett had bagged 7-9 as Sarisbury Athletic 5ths were routed for just 27.

This time he claimed 4-3 off eight overs - taking his fortnightly haul to a staggering 11-12! - as embarrassed Gosport were skittled for just 18.

Charlie Ellis, who had taken 3-16 against Sarisbury, backed with 3-13 as only one Gosport batsman scored more than two!

That was opener Ben Erridge, who had reached nine when he was eighth out with the score on 15 - caught and bowled by Rockett.

Dan Broome wrapped up Gosport innings, taking 2-0 in eight balls.

Ville lost opener D Gault for a duck in reply, but Broome (11 not out) and Stan Reynolds (9 not out) saw a very early finish once more - the winning run coming off the second ball of the fifth over.

Ville remain third, one place outside the promotion zone, as top two Kerala 3rds and Hayling Island 2nds both won again.

Three Kerala batsmen hit half-centuries as they rattled up 272-8 against Fareham & Crofton 4ths at Bath Lane.

Prasad Panicker (61) and opening partner Rajeev Vijayan (56) laid good foundations before Baiju Kurian (62) came in at No 4. Jon Glen (3-50) and Ben White (2-28) were Fareham’s chief wicket-takers.

In reply, White (51) and skipper Stephen Dean (15) put on 61 for the first wicket before the former fell to Panicker.

That was the catalyst for a collapse, Panicker ending with 4-19 as Fareham slipped to 73-5.

There were cheap pickings for Rajumon Kurian (3-8) and Prajun Kallidil (2-2 off five balls) as Fareham collapsed again - losing their last five wickets for 14 runs to be bowled out for 120, losing by 151 runs.

Jack Shore bagged three top order wickets as second-placed Hayling dismissed second-bottom Sarisbury for 81.

No 6 Adam Bailey (12) was the only player in double figures with extras (21) top scoring.

The wickets were shared around, Shore leading the way with 3-25 but Chris Hayward (2-12), Roland Barnard (2-12) and Chris Kavanagh (2-13) not far beh

ind.

Hayling made hard work of their run chase. Seemingly comfortable at 52-2, within minutes they were 60-6.

Pete Rowson (15 not out) and Shore (4 not out) calmed nerves, but Hayling were no doubt thankful that Sarisbury contributed 22 wides in a total of 29 extras.

Dave Going played a major role in Portsmouth Community returning to winning ways against Purbrook 3rds.

First, he returned figures of 3-3 off eight overs as Purbrook were bowled out for 119.

Only two batsmen scored more than 10, with No 6 Jordan Price (50) easily the highest.

Batting at No 6, Going’s undefeated 26 was then crucial in Community claiming a five-wicket victory at HMS Dryad.

Denmead dismissed Hayling Island 3rds for 91 to bag a 79-run home victory.

Craig Skeggs (45) top scored as the hosts posted 170-9 after being inserted (Steve Barber 4-43).

Hayling’s top six then mustered just 17 runs between them as opening bowlers Mark Scott (3-13) and Brian Marsh (3-27) made early inroads.

Jon Cook (2-12) and Grant Reeves (2-26) gave good backing with Craig Ellis (27) one of only two Hayling batsmen to reach double figures.

Emsworth 3rds remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 34-run defeat against Bedhampton Mariners 3rds - their sixth successive league loss.

The afternoon had started well, though, with Mariners dismissed for 138 after being asked to bat first.

Jacob Murray bagged 3-33 while opening bowler Mozart Kydd took 2-11 in eight overs. Skipper Josh McQuade (21) top scored.

In reply, Emsworth reach 30-1 - whereby it all began to go wrong. Quickly, they had careered to 49-6 and then slipped from 62-6 to 69-9.

The only reason they made it into triple figures was a last-wicket stand of 34 - the highest of the innings - between No 11 Kydd (17 not out) and No 10 Mike Offord (15).