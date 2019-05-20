Weatherley pleased with a good foundation for Hampshire against Nottingham at Newclose on the Isle of Wight

Joe Weatherley felt Hampshire did well on day one of the County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Newclose on the Isle of Wight.

The batsman contributed a good 66 and Hampshire reached 288 for six.

It was a tough challenge in difficult conditions and Hampshire certainly dug in.

Weatherley said: ‘We’re a pretty happy dressing room on the whole. Even into the third session there were a load of plays and misses and on another day we could have really struggled.

‘They bowled pretty well but we are happy to have nearly 300 on the board and time to push for 350.

‘It felt like a different game bowling from the two ends. At the bottom end it felt slow and like nothing was happening but the top end there was bounce, pace and carry, so we tried to get through to lunch.’

Weatherley was pleased with his own contribution, alongside the dogged Oli Soames, and felt it was a good venue for the match.

Professional cricket returned to the Isle of Wight for the first time in 57 years, with Newclose making its debut as a first-class ground.

And a crowd of around 2,000 packed the bowl.

He added: ‘It is nice to contribute. It looks better now. It feels easier to bat than last year. I’m trying to build a relationship with Oli to help build a foundation to our first innings as the bowlers come out much more confident when they have 350 on the board.

‘It is a pretty good wicket so it was in mine and Oli’s mind that we would capitalise if there was a bad ball.

‘I really enjoyed playing here. It felt really intimate. It was nice to have a lap around the pitch to say hello and sign some autographs.

‘I hope we can come back here.’

Aneurin Donald reached 35 not out, along with Ian Holland, as they guided Hampshire to the close and they will hope to add more on day two.