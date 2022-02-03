Wetwheels, the U.K.'s only offshore barrier-free powerboating charity, has been named as the inclusivity partner for this year's competition.

The Sea Angling Classic is an international fishing competition using the diverse Solent fishing grounds.

The event follows a catch, photograph, and release format, focusing on five species; tope (a species of school shark), smooth hound shark, rays, bass and black bream.

Disabled sea angler.

The competition allows people with disabilities to get involved as state-of-the-art facilities make the event more inclusive.

There are electric fishing reels for sea anglers with limited hand function and fish-finding marine electronics.

Wetwheels founder and disabled angler himself, Geoff Holt MBE, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be part of this amazing competition.

‘We regularly run trips with disabled anglers, some of whom will give their non disabled counterparts a run for their money.

Wetwheels founder and disabled angler himself, Geoff Holt MBE.

‘To be able to compete on a level playing field alongside the world’s greatest anglers, will demonstrate to the world that when you remove barriers to access, disabled people can participate just as easily.

Participants will compete across two categories to get their hands on a prize table worth more than £200,000 which is the most valuable prize table ever offered in a UK recreational boat sea fishing event.

Among the prizes up for grabs are the Lowrance® Ultimate Fishing System installed on the top prize boat of an Extreme 745 Game King boat and trailer with a Mercury V8 4.6lt Pro XS 250 engine.

‘Sea angling is so much more than catching fish,’ said Holt.

‘Out at sea on the boat, it is an opportunity to forget about your disability, be with like-minded friends, to be at one with nature and it is so important for our mental health and well-being.

‘Of course, catching fish is a bonus and with some incredible prizes up for grabs, disabled sea anglers will be able to showcase their skills and hopefully wheel away with some great memories and maybe a trophy or two.’

Ross Honey, Angling Spirit and Sea Angling Classic founder, added: ‘This will be an event like no other, we are not only going to see top-level fishing but also encourage newcomers to the sport and inspire the next generation of anglers.’

