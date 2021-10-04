What next for Portsmouth's Ebonie Jones after performing on big stage to claim debut professional win live on Sky Sports

Ebonie Jones claimed victory on her professional boxing debut. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Wire

The Stamshaw-based featherweight served up a points victory over Lithuanian opponent Vaida Masiokaite live on Sky Sports at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

For Jones, 23, it was a pro bow that had been long in the making having spent three years out of the ring before her weekend return.

And the former Heart of Portsmouth fighter, trained by Guildford City Boxing Club's John Edwards, is keen to get another bout in before 2021 comes to an end after performing under the bright lights at Wembley Arena.

Jones said: ‘I’m definitely looking to get out before the end of the year, I haven’t heard anything yet, but they’re keen to get me out again.

‘Obviously I’ve had my fight back now so it’s just a matter of keeping the ball rolling now. I don’t want it to be anywhere near another three years out of the ring.

‘I’ve got the feeling back, but in a way it is like starting again, it is different and three years is a long time.

‘I know I’ve had the amateur fights but it does feel like I’m starting again.

‘I think maybe I rushed it a little bit (debut fight), when I watched the video back I’m going at her 100mph at the very first bell, and the event was so big. I think next time maybe I’ll need to pick my shots a little bit more.’

Jones earned plenty of plaudits for her aggressive style over six rounds on her pro debut.

While she was given the big build-up featuring in Sky Sports interviews pre-fight with her bout also broadcast live on the channel.

But Jones insisted she was not overawed by the occasion and says she can deal with the spotlight being thrust upon her in future fights.

She said: ‘When the fight was finished people were coming up to me and stuff and back at the hotel and asking for photos and things like that. People have just been saying some really nice things.

‘They’ve promoted me so well and got my name out there - I could never have imagined it was going to be like that - I didn’t think it would be that big.

‘Obviously with Chris Eubank Jr’s fight going, it put the limelight on me a little bit more.

‘I’ve took it all in my stride, if I can handle that for my debut, it’s only going to get better from there.

‘It was good (to be back in the ring). I was a bit nervous because I haven’t had a fight in three years, you can do all the training in the world, but you’ve got ring rust sometimes so I was happy with it.