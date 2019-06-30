Wightlink Warriors aiming to build on victory over Kent Kings at Cradley Heathens

Barry Bishop is hoping the Wightlink Warriors build on their victory over Kent Kings when they travel to Cradley Heathens tonight, writes Rob Dyer.

The Isle of Wight outfit delivered a 51-39 National League success at the Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday.

The Kings arrived in the midst of another injury crisis that has hampered their season so far.

Already without free-scoring reserves Dan Gilkes and Nathan Ablitt, Alex Spooner and Jordan Jenkins were also absent for the visitors. Jason Edwards and Wightlink Wizards ace Jamie Sealey came into the side.

Meanwhile, Warriors also encountered a problem of their own. Chris Widman suffered a clutch problem on his car close to his Leicestershire base.

He did manage to make the meeting but was forced to sit out his first ride.

The two sides were were inseparable after 10 races, with the score locked at 30-30.

But it was race 11 which swung the pendulum in the Warriors’ favour as Ben Morley and Connor King both made telling passes to overcome their opponents and gave the hosts a two-point advantage.

The Isle of Wight side held a six-point lead with two races remaining.

Sections of supporters in the stadium expected the visitors to introduce a tactical substitute for Sealey – but it didn’t materalise.

As a result, it fell to Danno Verge to produce one of his best ever Warrior rides as he charged to the front past Edwards.

With team-mate Chad Wirtzfeld comfortable in third, the match points were banked which just left Georgie Wood and Ben Morley to breeze home in the last race for another 5-1 and deliver the Warriors’ biggest win of the season.

They're looking to carry on their success at Cradley Heathens tonight.

The Warriors make their second trip to Wolverhampton, after suffering Knockout Cup defeat earlier in the campaign.

The Heathens then travel to the Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday.

Warriors co-promoter Bishop said: ‘We meet Cradley home and away this week. We got close in the cup so we’ll have a good idea of what to expect. Cradley are never easy opponents but if our riders do their jobs, there is no reason why we can’t head home with some more league points.’