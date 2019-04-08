Wightlink Warriors geared up for spectacular opening night on Isle of Wight

After last week’s press and practice session, the speedway season proper gets underway this Thursday as the Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors septet, plus five specially invited visitors, come to tapes for the first meeting of the 2019 season.

Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde will play host to the fourth staging of the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy, an individual event contested over 12 qualifying heats, two semi-finals and culminating in a winner-takes-all grand final, writes Rob Dyer.

Last year’s victor, Wightlink Warriors captain Ben Morley will defend his title and is sure to come under pressure from new team-mate Georgie Wood (so impressive in tricky practice conditions last week).

The fast and flamboyant Danny Ayres, from Mildenhall, and former Warrior Scott Campos who has now teamed up with Plymouth will also be expected to go well and be in contention.

Add in several spoilers and the stage is set for a cracking opening night.

In addition Ben Morley will have his National League Riders Championship trophy on hand for fan photos, there will be four outings for the Golden Oldies on their vintage bikes from years ago, the Palm Court Ped-Racing Team will do some not-so-serious demonstrations, the mini-Warriors and mascot will be on track before the meeting and as always the kids running/cycling race at the interval will mean a packed opening night of affordable family fun in the school holiday.