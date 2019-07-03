Wightlink Warriors hoping return of Scott Campos can help them to revenge over Cradley Heathens

Wightlink Warriors are targeting revenge over Cradley Heathens on Thursday.

And Barry Bishop feels the return of Scott Campos will give the Isle of Wight outfit a significant boost at the Smallbrook Stadium.

The Warriors lost by four points at Cradley when the pair met in National League action on Monday.

Home-rider Max Clegg lived up to his name by delivering a maximum score that included two vital wins at the end of the meeting.

He’ll again lead the Heathens line-up and will have strong support from fellow heat leaders Jack Smith and Danny Halsey.

But Campos will be among the Warriors ranks, rejoining after he was stood down by Plymouth Gladiators.

With new averages also in operation, Chris Widman and Chad Wirtzfeld will swap places in the riding order with the hope that a move to reserve will trigger an upturn in Widman’s form.

Co-promoter Bishop said: ‘Thursday will see another bumper night of racing with a 21-race programme and I’m looking for a repeat of last week with more fantastic racing.

‘I’m delighted to welcome Scott back into our team which has an unusual look and I’m interested to see the impact of those changes.

‘We were close on Monday and must be targeting a win and three points.’

After the main meeting, Wightlink Wizards aim to deliver a double over Milton Keynes Knights in the Midland and Southern Development League.

With clear signs of improvement from all the riders, successive home league wins for the Wizards is perfectly possible.

They performed well to defeat Weymouth Wildcats 21-15 last time out.

Bishop is relishing the Wizards’ clash and is hoping as many spectators as possible stay behind after the Warriors are in action.

He added: ‘We also get another opportunity to see the Wizards in action.

‘The boys are working so hard to be successful and I get a real buzz when they are winners.

‘I hope as many people as possible stay on to give the Wizards great support.’