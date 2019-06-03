Wightlink Warriors hoping to upset odds again as they get ready for Kent contest

The Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors speedway team take to the track on Monday when they will be in action at Sittingbourne facing Kent in the final meeting of the National Trophy competition – a fixture that will determine which of the two sides lifts the title for 2019.

Against many pundits’ expectations, the island side have battled very hard to set up the possibility of silverware, writes Rob Dyer.

While the home side will go into the meeting as favourites, the Warriors are in determined mood knowing that an away win by seven or more would send shock waves through the sport.

While the Wightlink Warriors go into the meeting at full strength the Kings, in front of what will be a partisan and noisy home following, will still be without injury victims Alex Spooner and Dan Gilkes and will also miss the services of Jordan Jenkins who is taking examinations on the day. In his place Kent have brought in Plymouth’s Richard Andrews for a guest appearance.

Also attending tomorrow night’s showdown will be the National League’s speedway supremo Jason Pipe.

He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to travelling down to Kent from my North East base this coming Monday to present the National Trophy to the winners of this mini league. As a neutral, I’m hoping it goes down to the very last race on Monday evening.

‘I’m so pleased to see that this has gone down to the very last meeting of the competition.

‘I’ve also heard and read many people writing off the Isle of Wight before the competition started, but they have been the surprise team of the competition and they deservedly go in to this last fixture with a very good chance of winning it, especially when you have riders like George Wood, Ben Morley and Danno Verge in your side, who know their way around Central Park.

‘They have got a very good team spirit going on the island, which has helped them to pull off one or two interesting results, especially the draw away at Plymouth and the home win over Kent.’