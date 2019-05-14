The Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors are back in action on Thursday with a special fixture that celebrates everything coastal as teams representing the City of Southampton and the City of Portsmouth will battle an Island side in a triangular tournament for Solent supremacy.

The whole of the home squad will taste the action representing one of the competing teams.

They will be joined by visiting riders Danny Ayres, Matt Marson and Tom Woolley, as well as former Warrior Connor Coles and crowd favourite Sean Tedham taking his first outing of the season, writes Rob Dyer.

Home co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘This week we want to put on something a little different in the shape of a three team tournament.

‘The format was tried at a couple of other tracks last year and received positive comments so Martin and I believed it would be good to run here.

‘Riding in pairs, each team will have four riders and a reserve and each rider will have four rides.

‘The event will culminate in a top scorers shoot out and we will intersperse four heats for the reserves so 17 heats of racing in total.

‘We have tried to balance the teams to offer the best action possible so we hope our fans will support this new initiative.’

The teams are currently expected to be: Isle of Wight (sponsored by Wightlink): Danny Ayres, Danno Verge, Connor Coles, Connor King and Morgan Williams (reserve).

City of Southampton (sponsored by F P McCann): Ben Morley, Shaun Tedham, Ryan Terry-Daley, Matt Marson and James Luckman (reserve).

City of Portsmouth (sponsored by Haha Training): Georgie Wood, Chris Widman, Chad Wirtzfeld, Tom Woolley and Jamie Sealey (reserve).

This week, for anyone aged 75, it is free admission as part of the weekly age incentive being run by the club.

Proof of age is required at the turnstile to benefit from this promotion. Otherwise, the usual pricing and admission arrangements apply with gates opening at 5.30pm ahead of the first race at 7pm.