The Wightlink Warriors prepare to welcome Plymouth Gladiators in their latest National Trophy test on Thursday.

Intent on following on from the encouraging win over Mildenhall, Warriors tackle the newly re-branded Plymouth team at the Smallbrook Stadium.

The visiting Gladiators are set to boast four riders who used to compete for the Isle of Wight-based team in the 21 heat contest.

Although Plymouth will be forced to travel without the charismatic Richard Andrews, who is sidelined through a foot injury.

However, Ben Wilson, Nathan Stoneman and Scott Campos will provide the visitors with plenty of top-end firepower.

It’s not the only action of what looks to be an enthralling evening of race action.

The Wightlink Wizards perform in front of their home faithful for the first time this season, taking on Exeter Falcons in the Midland & South Development League.

Warriors’ co-promoter Barry Bishop is excited by the eagerly anticipated night of racing in Ryde.

He said: ‘We’ve got another great night of racing and off-track fun coming up this week, with a packed programme to get through.

‘Although we slipped up towards the end of our match at Mildenhall, I was delighted by the attitude of our riders and there is no doubting that they all did their best.

‘If we keep that level of commitment going, we’ll be well place to go for another home win.

‘I’ll be double thrilled if the Wightlink Wizards start with a home victory as well.

‘There is also our new age-related promotion.

‘This week anyone who is 55 will be admitted to the stadium as a guest free of charge on production of proof of age and it’s not just one person, it’s for anyone – friends or family – who is 55 or over.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting these new found friends and showing them what a super thing we have going with the Wightlink Warriors and Wizards every week.’

The usual pricing and admission arrangements will apply, with gates opening at 5.30pm ahead of the first race (7pm).

Wightlink Warriors: Connor King, Ben Morley, Ryan Terry-Daley, Danno Verge, Chris Widman, Chad Wirtzfeld and Georgie Wood.

Wightlink Wizards: Ben Ilsley, Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts and Chad Wirtzfeld.