Wightlink Warriors speedway team beaten at home as Plymouth repeat feat on Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors speedway team fell victim to another smash and grab raid by the Plymouth Gladiators who took the spoils 48-42 in this National League encounter to add to their already enviable record of winning results on the island.

It was the second defeat in a month for the Warriors against the same opposition at home, writes Rob Dyer.

After the meeting, Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop reflected the all-round frustration felt from everyone involved including the riders at Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde.

Now the team will need to regroup and focus on their next challenge which will also be against Plymouth.

That will present an opportunity to put things right.

He said: ‘I’m really disappointed.

‘I thought it would be a close meeting and I thought we would have enough firepower to see us home, however Ben Wilson produced a stunning maximum for them and his rides in heats 13 and 15 when the chips were down blew our hopes away.

‘We will need to raise our game for our next team meeting which is also against them at their track in 10 days time.’

With the visitors tracking four influential former Warriors, the home side never established control of the meeting and noticeably were unable to stop the Gladiators number one.

One former island ace Ben Wilson was in particularly deadly form, scorching to a full five ride maximum.

Even a 15m handicap for a tapes infringement couldn’t stop Wilson sweeping through the field to record a victory and his determination certainly rubbed off on his team-mates who produced a solid team display.

There was just no way for the Isle of Wight to get a foothold in the contest.

They were soundly beaten.

Unfortunately the Warriors seemed to lack any spark and their management will be looking back on this showing and highlighting at least three instances where points were carelessly lost – and in a tight contest may well have made the difference.