Wightlink Warriors speedway team facing a huge task against former Isle of Wight speedway aces racing for Plymouth

Three important National League points are up for grabs on Tuesday when the Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors speedway team face the Plymouth Gladiators at the Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde.

This will be the Gladiators second visit to the Island this season having surprised the Warriors in the National Trophy fixture with a six-point win courtesy of big scores from three former Warriors in the Devonian’s ranks, writes Rob Dyer.

The visitors have Ben Wilson, Nathan Stoneman and Scott Campos going all out to inflict further pain on their former club.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop is expecting a huge challenge for the island outfit to keep good recent home form going.

He said: ‘It’s time to welcome back Plymouth and with it several of our old boys. Having them in their team must give the Gladiators a quiet confidence so it will be our job to try and repeat last week’s fast start and get them under pressure right away.

‘Another three league points on Tuesday are key to us building a solid base from which to move forward.

‘This meeting has all the hallmarks of being another nail-biter and we need to repay our loyal fans who have given the team tremendous backing so far. We want to make it three wins a row to send our fans home happy.’

Warriors’ past two home meetings have produced hard fought wins and those levels of determination and courage will need to be produced again as the Warriors will need to demonstrate again that they have the spirit to tough it out when things get tight.

The on-going age promotion giving free admission to the meeting will be in place and anyone who is 27 is welcome to take up this offer on production of proof of age. Otherwise the usual pricing and admission arrangements apply with gates opening at 5.30pm ahead of the first race at 7pm.

Warrior fans should note that the team’s away meeting at Leicester on Saturday, June 15 has been postponed by the Lion Cubs management and will be rearranged for later in the season.