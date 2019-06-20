Wightlink Warriors speedway team ready for revenge mission at Plymouth Gladiators

Have your say

The Wightlink Warriors speedway team head west for the second time this season as they take on Plymouth Gladiators again in another highly-anticipated National League race night on Friday evening.

It has been a hard-fought racing rivalry between the teams already this season, writes Rob Dyer.

Warrior’s first visit to Devon delivered a highly entertaining 45-45 draw and they will be looking for a similar battling performance when they seek revenge for the recent home reverse delivered by the Gladiators.

The visitors will track their usual seven riders while the home outfit have a slight fitness doubt over the influential Nathan Stoneman who suffered a knee injury earlier this week.

However the main focus of attention before the meeting is likely to be the condition of the Plymouth track which has recently received extensive attention in a bid to counter unwelcome dust issues.

Those remedial works are now reported to have been completed after being hampered by the recent wet weather.

Meanwhile, Wightlink Wizards produced an impressive performance on Wednesday night.

They were taking on the Milton Keynes Knights in Birmingham.

It was the most commanding display from the team so far to earn a 26-10 success.

Chris Watts led the way with a maximum score while the other three riders all made telling contributions.

Warriors will hope they can produce a performance along the lines of that in Plymouth.

Expected line ups

Plymouth: Ben Wilson, Adam Extance, Scott Campos, Richard Andrews, Nathan Stoneman, Jamie Bursill and Adam Sheppard

Wightlink Warriors: Georgie Wood, Chris Widman, Ryan Terry-Daley, Danno Verge, Ben Morley, Chad Wirtzfeld and Connor King

