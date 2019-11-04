Winchester AC claim double in the Hayling Island sunshine

WINCHESTER athletes triumphed in the sunshine on Hayling Island.

In the third round of the Hampshire Road Race League, Toby Lambert won the 2019 Hayling 10 mile event in 52.45.

Hayling Island 10 - the Baffins Fit team (from left) Martin Coumbe, Brett Rumfitt, Paul Norris and Alex Millham

He was 50 seconds ahead of fellow V40 runner and second-placed Elliot Robinson.

Chichester AC’s James Baker - who was aiming to win the Hayling 10 for the second year running - was third in 55.43.

Sebastian Hoenig - from Southampton-based Lordshill Road Runners - was fourth in 56.46 and Salisbury’s Stuart Holloway fifth in 57.24.

Fareham Crusaders’ Jonathan Isherwood was sixth in 58.01 while Denmead’s Julian Manning was seventh in 58.26.

Hayling Island 10 women's winner Tamsin Anderson

Manning is aiming to continue his fine run of Hampshire Road Race League results, having won the men’s individual series in 2015/16. In addition, he was second in 2014/15, 2017/18 and 2018/19 and third in 2013/14.

Winchester’s Tamsin Anderson was first woman to finish - she was 31st in 1.02.06.

Nuneaton’s Polly Keen was three places further behind in 1.02.34 and City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley - the 2018 Hayling 10 women’s winner - was another place adrift in 1.02.50.

Jolley won the women’s individual series in the 2018/19 Hampshire Road Race League, with club colleague Emma Montiel second.

Montiel was fourth woman to finish in Hayling in 58th place for 1.04.40.

Victory AC’s Paul Mitchinson was 15th in 59.29 - nine seconds ahead of 16th placed Neil Williams (Denmead).

Russ Coleman was the first Stubbington Green runner to finish in 1.00.58 (20th), while Fareham’s Emlyn Hughes was a place further behind in 1.01.00.

In all, almost 600 runners completed the course.

The fourth round of the Hampshire Road Race League takes place on November 17, the Gosport Half. The 12-race series is due to finish next summer with the Lordshill 10k taking place on June 28.

Remaining races:

Gosport Half (Nov 17), Victory 5 (Dec 1), Stubbington 10k (Jan 12), Ryde 10 mile (Feb 2), Salisbury 10 mile (Mar 29), Alton 10 mile (May 3), Netley 10k (May 17), Alresford 10k (June 21), Lordshill 10k (June 28).