Young Jamie Wilson compiles stunning century break in Peter Rook Cup tie

Waterlooville’s Jamie Wilson stole the show as the A team opened their Peter Rook Cup account against North End.

The youngster lost the first frame against Alan Bashford, after giving away a massive 70-point start.

However, he soon made up for it with a spectacular break of 119.

It should have been 126 but he played a rather flash shot to sink the black, only for the cue ball to go in as well.

Skipper Dusty Tingley had two runs of 31 after a Sam Tindall double had secured a 7-5 verdict over the bowlers .

'Ville Xcels head Group B after recording their second win, a 7-5 success against their C team clubmates.

Tony Horten, Wayne Laxton and Dave Wheeler were all on form to rub out doubles by Gary Wilton (38 break) and Dave Pink .

Leigh Park claimed a dogged 7-5 win at Cowplain Z.

Colin Ricketts gave them a decent start but home skip Dave Parsons beat Bill Parsons to level at 5-5.

Dave Riddell stepped up to seal the Workies' first win of the season.

Chris Hardyman knocked in a 34 break as Emsworth A carded their second win, beating Waterlooville B by the odd frame in Group A.

Gavin Mengham decided it by winning the final rack of the night after a little resistance from Keith Neil.

Cowplain Misfits took advantage when Craneswater Z turned up at London Road two men short, losing 9-3 with Ray Axton and Dean Bates in form.

The handicaps seem to be spot on with so many close matches, like the Craneswater R v Bellair X tussle.

Ten cueists won a frame before Martin Richardson won two against Kenny Morgan to give the Southsea gang victory.

The theme continued as Bellair A opened the scoring with a Greg Jones (30 break) double. The next eight racks were shared before Emsworth B made it 6-6 as Matt Beardsworth beat Rob Henley.

Cowplain B chalked up another win in Group C, 8-4 at Copnor E to head the table.

Luck was on their side as Pete Gorvin and Gary Curtis won a frame on the black.

Gorvin beat Pete Rook and Will Garrett disposed of Norman Bradfield to put the visitors ahea.

Stacey Wearn countered for the hosts, but nerves were calmed as the long-serving Dave Pitman used hit 35 start from John Oldfield for a vital double .

Aian Russell was pleased with his break of 33 for Craneswater Q but a brace apiece by Adam Gillan and Tony Lee provided the ammunition for an 8-4 against Broadoak.

Copnor A&E drew with Cowplain Gas after another shaky start as Gary Swatton, Keith Jones and Paul Lees made it look easy.

Lee Eden provided some relief before Ant Lacey and Scott Compton won the four frames.

In Group D, Craneswater A maintained their winning streak with an 8-4 win against the Dandy gang.

They had to give a total of 175 points start, but that did not stop Pedro Ferguson and Stuart Calver.

Alexandra Bowls won again to share top spot.

Pompey Royals gave them a hard time, particularly Martyn Challacombe who beat Paul Taylor.

Matt Sheath and Karl Davis took the early frames for a 7-5 result.

Portchester X nicked a 7-5 success against Copnor D at Castle Street, Matt James, Darren Inch and Ashley Bendall winning six of the last eight frames to get their side over the line.

Jay Jobber was the best of the city boys, beating a rusty Justin Andrews.

Young Oscar Rendle compiled a 24 break to win a frame off home skipper Jason Tame, and nearly won the other but Tame laid four snookers to win after conceding 65 points on the handicaps.