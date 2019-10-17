Young Owen Jenkins completes unique junior snooker hat-trick

OWEN Jenkins has completed a unique junior snooker hat-trick.

The 11-year-old from Havant collected three titles during a golden six-month period.

His remarkable run started in May when he became the youngest Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour rankings champion in the competition’s ten-year history.

Five winners trophies adorned his mantlepiece by the end of the ten-leg circuit.

Last month Jenkins claimed the Wednesday Junior Snooker League crown at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

And this week he added the club’s Monday league title to his collection.

Jenkins finished the 20-week season seven points clear of Jamie Wilson and Billy Reid.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons Jenkins can take his game to the next level if he works hard.

He said: “Owen probably doesn’t realise how good he is at snooker.

“An 11-year-old with a high break of 54 is quite rare.

“The trouble is that moving forward from here takes dedication and effort.

“He needs to tighten up his technique and he needs to start practising seriously.

“But what he has achieved over the past year is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Finn Kirby clinched the Division 2 title from Ryan Wilson.

Wilson wrapped up the campaign by clearing the last four colours for a new high break of 22 in his final match against third-placed Keira Hiscock.

Two days later Wednesday league Division 1 leader Samuel Laxton, 14, compiled a personal best 44 break on the club’s Star table.

Defending champion Jenkins climbed to second, five points adrift of Laxton.

Division 1 leader Rhys Pearce is on course to retain his Junior Pool League title after only losing to the consistent Harrison Heath this week.

Seven-year-old Jake Daffin heads Division 2 from Keira Jackson.

Jamie Wilson progressed to the quarter-finals of the second leg of the Frames Sports Bar Championship Tour at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

The 15-year-old from Havant beat Londoner Ronnie Blake 3-0 and Craig Marsh, from Newbury, 3-2.

He then made a 70 break in a 3-1 defeat by the highly-rated Ollie Douglas, also from Newbury.

Wilson is fourth in the rankings following the Cuestars event sponsored by J King Roofing & Property Maintenance.