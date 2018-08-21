 Cadwell Park pain for Portsmouth racers

Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood had another difficult visit to the Cadwell Park circuit.

It was the second visit of the season for Portsmouth’s Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar team of driver Stevens and Dover based passenger Charlwood – Report by John Mushet

They had been hoping for better after their last visit in June.

Charlwood was injured then in a crash involving several of the sidecars.

Since then over the last three rounds their form has been excellent collecting several podium finishes and valuable points in the Championship.

They had some technical problems early on in the first testing session.

Then they managed to still do qualifying well to take third place on the grid for round eight of the British Sidecar Championship.

But things didn’t go to plan in the races at the 2.1 mile circuit in Lincolnshire.

Saturday’s 12-lap race was a disaster for the pair.

From the start they were behind Ellis and Richardson when at the beginning of lap two they overtook them.

However, on the first bend at Coppice corner Ellis tried to retake the Quattro pair and collided with their sidecar taking both out of the race. Thankfully no one was injured.

This also ensured that the Championship leaders Kershaw and Clark took an unassailable lead to become the 2018 overall winners.

With a reverse grid for Sunday’s 10-lap race the Quattro pair started at the back in 15th place.

Making good progress through the field they finished in fifth place in a race which was won again by Kershaw and Clark in lap record pace. Their nearest rivals Ellis and Richardson finished in third spot.

The results now leave them in second in the 600cc Championship 53 points behind Ellis and Richardson and in the overall Championship they are in fourth place 37-points behind Bryan and Hyde in third.

Speaking after the final race Stevens said: ‘Another bad visit to this circuit. This has undone all the hard work from the last few rounds.

‘We had some underlying issues with the sidecar from yesterday’s crash and the plan was to get it home safely and in the points, which we did.’

Charlwood added: ‘We must be cursed. We can still win the 600 Championship, but this round has not helped us.’

The next round is at the TT circuit at Assen in the Netherlands in six weeks.