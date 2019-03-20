The speedway season is edging ever closer and followers will be able to run the rule over Wightlink Warriors and Wizards teams.

Riders from both sides are to gather at the Smallbrook Stadium on April 4 for a press and practice day.

Members of the media will be granted access to both squads before supporters can meet the riders.

On track practice then follows, with track action then taking place in the afternoon.

The day is to be rounded off with a ‘meet the team’ social event which will be held in the Premier Lounge.

Co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘I’m as excited now as I was when we launched this venture in 2016.

‘While I would have liked to have held press and practice at the weekend, stadium availability has gone against us this time and we have opted to use a Thursday in daylight for maximum media exposure.

‘I know some fans will not be able to make the on track action due to work or school commitments, however, we are having an evening social so people can meet both teams and have a chat with them.

‘By a way of compensation for missing the on track action, the evening event will be free and there will be some food too.’

There is no admission charge for the press and practice day.

Warriors’ first official fixture will be the fourth staging Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy individual event on April 11.

Wightlink Wizards will be racing next season in the Southern Development League and whenever possible their races will be integrated with the main fixture.