Delight for experienced Portsmouth racer Allum alongside Philp with fast start to championship

Portsmouth’s Jonny Allum combined with former British Supersport Championship rider Tommy Philp for a good show at Brands Hatch.

The duo were racing in the Bemsee’s F1 sidecar championship, writes Barry Clay.

Left to right: Bill Philp, Tommy Philp, Jonny Allum and Kevin Meredew

Windsor’s Philp kicked off his first season in the world of sidecar racing alongside the experienced Allum in the chair of the Brian Gray Powerbiking Team’s outfit.

On Saturday they qualified seventh and started from the fourth row but as the lights went out they dropped a couple of places going intopaddock but were soon up to fifth and progressing through a field that had British Championship crews and even multiple TT winner Dave Molyneux with Harry Payne in it.

He was soon up into third behind Ryan and Callum Crowe and Molyneux and Payne and by the end of 10 laps they crossed the line in third.

But with the first two sidecars not eligible for the championship they took the win and started race two on the second row.

Race two was more of the same and while the Crowe brothers set about consolidating their lead Philp and Allum were starting to close up on Molyneux and Payne to take third overall and another race win in the championship.

Philp was delighted with the Proshift quick shifter fitted to the outfit that allowed for smooth gear changes from a button on the left handlebar instead of a foot change.

On Sunday morning the paddock was right in the path of a destructive wind which meant a delay.

But when racing did resume Philp and Allum carried on where they left off on Saturday and this time they were second overall and leading the championship race when they had to make a pitstop due to a stone getting jammed in the front brake. They rejoined in last place but they managed to climb back to fourth in their class and set the fastest lap of the championship crews with a time of 52.924 seconds. Only the Crowe’s went quicker.

The second race on Sunday was another front row start and with no Crowe brothers and a change of gearing they were first into paddock and not only increased their lead but were soon lapping the field to take the overall win and F1 win.

Four starts with three wins, a fourth and a fastest lap was not a bad way to start the year for anyone but for a rookie it was Christmas Day coming early as they left the circuit leading the F1 sidecar championship.