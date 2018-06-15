Evans steps up to seal win for Portsmouth Dreadnoughts

Have your say

Luke Head-Rapson is targeting the play-offs after Portsmouth Dreadnoughts delivered their fourth win of the season.

The Hooks Lane outfit’s unbeaten run in SFC South division two continued with a 23-2 victory at Swindon Storm on Sunday.

It is the first time the Dreadnoughts have conceded any points in a game this term.

Head-Rapson described the clash as scrappy and was pleased to win ugly.

The head coach said: ‘The game was scrappier and more of a fight than other games this season. We went out there and did what we had to do.

‘We won an ugly game and managed to overcome our struggles. We took control of the game and never really relinquished it.’

The Dreadnoughts started off the better team in Swindon and scored their first touchdown early on.

Quarterback Stu Rees threw the ball to wide-receiver Rich Bloomer who dodged two tackles to score.

Kicker George Evans converted the extra point to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Late in the quarter, Evans kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

He then extended his side’s lead after notching his second field goal from the 25-yard line.

After the break, Swindon held firm but Evans put the Dreadnoughts further ahead with another 25-yard field goal.

Minutes later, Rees got sacked by the Swindon defence for a safety, giving the home side two points.

In the final quarter, Rees threw a 15-yard pass to wide-receiver Jake Smith who caught the ball in the endzone.

Evans converted the extra point to deliver the Portsmouth side a 23-2 success.

The Dreadnoughts next play Bournemouth Bobcats on June 24 at Hooks Lane (2.30pm).

Head-Rapson wants his troops to continue their high performance levels before the start of the play-offs.

‘There was pressure among the defence as to who was going to concede the first points,’ added the head coach.

‘But we are still going to hammer it for the remainder of the season and concede as fewer points as possible to get in the best position we can for the play-offs.

‘It isn’t if we make them but where we are going to place in the play-offs. We have to carry on as we have in our remaining games including the next one against Bournemouth.

‘They will be bringing much of the same they did when we played them in the opening game of the season.

‘They play hard football and I expect it to be a tough game.

‘They will want to avenge last time when they did not play up to their full ability.’