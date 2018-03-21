Goodwood race will be start of big celebration

Have your say

TWO big races will help to crown the 30th year of Portsmouth Triathletes.

The club was established in 1988 and they are planning a series of events to celebrate.

They now have almost 400 members and are inclusive to all from Great Britain international age-group athletes to anyone who wants to learn their skills and develop their fitness.

Throughout 2018 the club will celebrate their 30th year with sport and social activities.

First they have the Spring Duathlon taking place at the iconic Goodwood Motor Race Circuit on Sunday, April 8.

This enjoys great popularity among athletes because it provides a coveted opportunity to race on the historic track with closed roads. Entries are going well.

It’s a fast, flat duathlon around All finishers will receive special anniversary club gifts and environmentally friendly medals, with winners getting club unique environmentally friendly trophies and cash prizes.

The second major event is the Portsmouth Triathlon which is planned for September 9.

This is an opportunity to compete on Southsea seafront and experience a superb triathlon event.

Last year’s race was shortlisted among the top 12 best triathlons in the UK 2017 by Running Awards.

Thanks to the hard work of the committee and members this year promises to be even better.

As of 2018, the club now has an environmental policy to ensure that they are embedding sustainable practices in all elements of club life.

They have also supported a number of big community causes in Portsmouth.

For more information about the club and the club events see portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk or send them an email at newsletter@portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk