Head-Rapson warning for all-Conquering Portsmouth Dreadnoughts

Have your say

LUKE Head-Rapson is not getting carried away after his Portsmouth Dreadnoughts side continued their unbeaten run.

The club’s head coach reminded his players that they still have to face tough opponents – but was feeling optimistic about reaching the SFC South division two play-offs.

The Hooks Lane outfit won their third game of the season against Hastings Conquerors 64-0.

The result sees the Dreadnoughts sit at the top of the table.

Head-Rapson said: ‘It is too early in the season to talk about promotion but this win does put us in a good position going forward.

‘There is another team in our division who are still undefeated and we have some tough games coming up.

‘I know the Bournemouth Bobcats have improved and Swindon Storm will be angry after losing to us.

‘But these wins do put us in a strong position to make the play-offs.’

The Dreadnoughts scored an early field goal against the Conquerors through kicker George Evans.

They extended their lead when returner Ben Meyers ran downfield after catching a punt return to make it 9-0.

As the quarter drew to a close, running back Will Purkiss ran 25 yards into the endzone, although the home side missed the extra point.

The hosts continued to dominate, forcing Hastings to punt on fourth down.

After catching the return, Meyers sprinted the length of the field to put the Dreadnoughts 22-0 ahead.

As the half went on, receiver Benny Debrah caught an 11-yard pass for a touchdown. For the extra point, holder Thomas Usai faked a field goal and found the endzone to make it 30-0.

Any doubts of a Dreadnoughts win were put to bed late in the half when running back Jethin George ran 50 yards down the field to score.

After the break, quarterback Stu Rees threw the ball to Rich Bloomer, who’s touchdown and extra point made it 43-0.

Debrah, this time on the field as a part of special teams, caught a punt return and ran 80 yards into the endzone with the extra point scored.

With the game drawing to a close, wide receiver Jake Smith caught a 15-yard scoring pass before fellow wide receiver Dan Thomas added the final touchdown.

Kicker Evans, who had missed a few extra points, converted the final kick.

Head-Rapson praised Meyers and Debrah for their touchdowns.

‘Returners Ben and Benny have been terrific,’ he added.

‘They brought an air of excitement to the team and players are willing to put themselves on the line for them and give them the chance to return the ball. It adds intensity to our game.’

The Dreadnoughts now face a three-week break before playing Swindon, who they beat 20-0 last month.

Head-Rapson said: ‘I expect Swindon to be tough. They have lost all three of their games and are more determined than ever.

‘They are desperate to get a win and the last game was close. I expect them to have a new game plan and focus.’